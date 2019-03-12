Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion)

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day to answer and debate (remember to keep the “debates” civil as one persons opinion is just that) is who do YOU believe will be the Miami Dolphins starting Quarterback when the 2019 season kicks off? I for one have seen the rumors as the swirl but I have no good feeling. Maybe you do!

As well as being the question of the day this post will also serve as a live thread to discuss, like in all the other non game live threads, pretty much whatever so long as they fall within the parameters of the site’s rules.

If you are not sure as to the site rules there is a full post under the tab at the top of the page labeled “LIBRARY”. Doing your best to follow the site rules will not only make the site enjoyable for everyone but will also keep you and Bill from getting close and personal with one another.