2019 NFL Free Agents: Buffalo Bills signing Frank Gore

Running back Frank Gore had not missed an NFL game since 2010 before a foot sprain ended his 2018 season after 14 games. He finished 2018 with 722 rushing yards on 156 carries, giving him a 4.6 yards per attempt average, his best since his 2012 Pro Bowl campaign had a 4.7 yards per attempt. He never found the endzone on the year, but showed that at 35 years old, he still had plenty left in the tank.

Coming off the injury, Gore was not going to let that be how his career ended, looking to come back for a 15th season. Unfortunately for him, his one-year contract with his hometown Miami Dolphins was not renewed. Now, as the league enters the “legal tampering” period ahead of free agency, it appears the former San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and Dolphins starting running back will be adding a fourth team to his career list: the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gore will join the Bills on a one-year, $2-million contract.

Bills have agreed with Frank Gore on a 1-year, $2 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Gore joins the Bills where he will play with friend LeSean McCoy as the Bills look to replace the Dolphins as the front-runner to knock off the perennial AFC East division champions, the New England Patriots.

