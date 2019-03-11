 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins 2019 free agents rumor tracker

By Kevin Nogle
The NFL’s free agency period is here - at least the “legal tampering” period is here. Throughout the three days of rumors, then continuing into the actual signing period where rumors and reports will be running wild, we will keep track of all the Miami Dolphins stories right here.

Make sure you are checking back regularly to see what the Dolphins are doing - both in bringing in veteran players and likely releasing players of their own to make more salary cap space.

Here are the Dolphins’ 2019 free agents, and the list will be updated as players sign with either Miami or with another team:

Dolphins free agents

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted Free Agents

Re-signed players

Dolphins Free Agency Rumors

  • Phillip Dorsett could be a receiving target on the Dolphins radar, though he would be adding another speed receiver similar to Kenny Stills. (Adam Beasley)
  • Le’Veon Bell continues to be linked to the Dolphins, though they do not appear to be the leader in that chase. (Football Morning in America).
  • Ryan Tannehill could be heading up I95 to Jacksonville, whenever the Dolphins release him. The Jaguars are expected to target Nick Foles, but Tannehill could be their second choice, or they could look to grab both and let them compete for the starting job - dependent on salaries. (Pro Football Talk)
  • Tyrod Taylor could be a Dolphins target, with multiple media reports indicating Miami will look at him. (Pro Football Talk among others). - The Phinsider story
  • Ja’Wuan James is in demand. The Dolphins have said they would like to resign James, but seemed to be waiting to see what the market dictated. Now, it could be the market out-pricing Miami. According to different media reports, the Minnesota Vikings (Darren Wolfson), Oakland Raiders (Michael Gelkhen), and the Denver Broncos (Christopher Hart) all could be in the mix. The Raiders may fall out with reports they are signing Trent Brown, but the market for James appears to be hot.

Dolphins Free Agency Signings

