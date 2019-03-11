Miami Dolphins 2019 mock draft database 2.0

The NFL free agency period gets off to an unofficial start today as the legal tampering period opens. With the Scouting Combine behind us, it is time to take one last pre-free agency look at the 2019 NFL Mock Drafts floating around the web and see where the consensus see the Miami Dolphins using their first-round pick.
In mock draft database 1.0, we had 30 mock drafts included. Today, we bump that number up to 44. Below you will see the sites and the picks, as well as the breakdown of the picks being made, first by the specific player then by the position being selected.
2019 NFL Mock Draft Database 2.0
2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Database 2.0
|Site
|Date
|Dolphins Pick (13)
|Site
|Date
|Dolphins Pick (13)
|SB Nation (Dan Kadar)
|3/11
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)
|3/10
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|Draft Tek
|3/10
|Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
|The Draft Network (Joe Marino)
|3/9
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
|3/8
|Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
|Houston Chronicle (John McClain)
|3/8
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|Houston Chronicle (Aaron Wilson)
|3/8
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|RotoWorld (Josh Norris)
|3/8
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|NFL.com (Chad Reuter)
|3/7
|Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan
|USA Today (Nate Davis)
|3/7
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|Draft Ace (Ryan McCrystal)
|3/7
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|ESPN (Todd McShay)
|3/6
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|CBS (Will Brinson)
|3/6
|Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan
|The Washington Post (John Clayton)
|3/6
|Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
|Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm)
|3/6
|Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
|The San Diego Union-Tribune (Eddie Brown)
|3/6
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
|NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
|3/5
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|Bleacher Report (Matt Miller)
|3/5
|Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
|The Ringer (Danny Kelly)
|3/5
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|The Score
|3/5
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|TouchdownWire (Doug Farrar)
|3/5
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer)
|3/5
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|Newsday (Nick Klopsis)
|3/5
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|NorthJersey.com (Art Stapleton)
|3/4
|Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
|CBS (Ryan Wilson)
|3/3
|Devin White, LB, LSU
|The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs)
|3/3
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|The Huddle Report (Forrest Long)
|3/3
|Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
|NFL.com (Peter Schrager)
|2/28
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|Roto Experts (Davis Mattek)
|2/28
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
|CBS (Jared Dubin)
|2/27
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)
|2/27
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|CBS (R.J. White)
|2/26
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|CBS (Pete Prisco)
|2/26
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
|The Draft Network (Jon Ledyard)
|2/25
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|USA Today (Michael Middlehurts-Schwarz)
|2/25
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|AZCentral.com (Bob McManaman)
|2/25
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|CBS (Chris Trapasso)
|2/22
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett)
|2/21
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|Sports Illustrated (Kalyn Kahler)
|2/20
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|The Big Lead (Henry McKenna)
|2/20
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
|NFL.com (Charley Casserly)
|2/19
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|ESPN (Mel Kiper, Jr.)
|2/18
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|For the Win (Steven Ruiz)
|2/18
|Jaylon Ferguson DE, Louisiana Tech
|The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak)
|2/17
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|The Denver Post (Ryan O'Halloran)
|2/15
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
By Player Breakdown
Drew Lock has jumped into the lead as the top projected pick for the Dolphins, while Jonah Williams and Kyler Murray are tied for second. A lot of the Murray picks are really just pre-Combine hold overs that need to be updated, and in the next week or so I would expect him to fall off the database entirely. Jawaan Taylor, Ed Oliver, Cody Ford, Clelin Clemson, Rashan Gary, and Daniel Jones all were in at least five percent of the mocks, showing that there is not much consensus in where the Dolphins will look this year.
By Position Breakdown
Nothing should come as a surprise with the position breakdown. The Dolphins appear to be moving on from Ryan Tannehill, which makes everyone focus on quarterback with their first pick. Even accounting for the Murray picks that will change, many of those will probably switch to Lock, keeping quarterback as the top position on the breakdown. Offensive tackle is second as projections look to make up for the potential loss of Ja’Wuan James in free agency this year. Defensive tackle and defensive end make sense as the Dolphins look to get younger and rebuild a defensive line that was decimated by injuries and gave up way too many rushing yards last year.
