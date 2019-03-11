 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins 2019 mock draft database 2.0

By Kevin Nogle
The NFL free agency period gets off to an unofficial start today as the legal tampering period opens. With the Scouting Combine behind us, it is time to take one last pre-free agency look at the 2019 NFL Mock Drafts floating around the web and see where the consensus see the Miami Dolphins using their first-round pick.

In mock draft database 1.0, we had 30 mock drafts included. Today, we bump that number up to 44. Below you will see the sites and the picks, as well as the breakdown of the picks being made, first by the specific player then by the position being selected.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Database 2.0

2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Database 2.0

Site Date Dolphins Pick (13)
Site Date Dolphins Pick (13)
SB Nation (Dan Kadar) 3/11 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) 3/10 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Draft Tek 3/10 Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
The Draft Network (Joe Marino) 3/9 Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (D. Orlando Ledbetter) 3/8 Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
Houston Chronicle (John McClain) 3/8 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Houston Chronicle (Aaron Wilson) 3/8 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
RotoWorld (Josh Norris) 3/8 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
NFL.com (Chad Reuter) 3/7 Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan
USA Today (Nate Davis) 3/7 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Draft Ace (Ryan McCrystal) 3/7 Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
ESPN (Todd McShay) 3/6 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
CBS (Will Brinson) 3/6 Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan
The Washington Post (John Clayton) 3/6 Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm) 3/6 Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
The San Diego Union-Tribune (Eddie Brown) 3/6 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) 3/5 Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Bleacher Report (Matt Miller) 3/5 Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
The Ringer (Danny Kelly) 3/5 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
The Score 3/5 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
TouchdownWire (Doug Farrar) 3/5 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer) 3/5 Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Newsday (Nick Klopsis) 3/5 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
NorthJersey.com (Art Stapleton) 3/4 Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
CBS (Ryan Wilson) 3/3 Devin White, LB, LSU
The Draft Network (Kyle Crabbs) 3/3 Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
The Huddle Report (Forrest Long) 3/3 Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
NFL.com (Peter Schrager) 2/28 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Roto Experts (Davis Mattek) 2/28 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
CBS (Jared Dubin) 2/27 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) 2/27 Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
CBS (R.J. White) 2/26 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
CBS (Pete Prisco) 2/26 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
The Draft Network (Jon Ledyard) 2/25 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
USA Today (Michael Middlehurts-Schwarz) 2/25 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
AZCentral.com (Bob McManaman) 2/25 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
CBS (Chris Trapasso) 2/22 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett) 2/21 Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Sports Illustrated (Kalyn Kahler) 2/20 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
The Big Lead (Henry McKenna) 2/20 Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
NFL.com (Charley Casserly) 2/19 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
ESPN (Mel Kiper, Jr.) 2/18 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
For the Win (Steven Ruiz) 2/18 Jaylon Ferguson DE, Louisiana Tech
The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak) 2/17 Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The Denver Post (Ryan O'Halloran) 2/15 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

By Player Breakdown

Drew Lock has jumped into the lead as the top projected pick for the Dolphins, while Jonah Williams and Kyler Murray are tied for second. A lot of the Murray picks are really just pre-Combine hold overs that need to be updated, and in the next week or so I would expect him to fall off the database entirely. Jawaan Taylor, Ed Oliver, Cody Ford, Clelin Clemson, Rashan Gary, and Daniel Jones all were in at least five percent of the mocks, showing that there is not much consensus in where the Dolphins will look this year.

By Position Breakdown

Nothing should come as a surprise with the position breakdown. The Dolphins appear to be moving on from Ryan Tannehill, which makes everyone focus on quarterback with their first pick. Even accounting for the Murray picks that will change, many of those will probably switch to Lock, keeping quarterback as the top position on the breakdown. Offensive tackle is second as projections look to make up for the potential loss of Ja’Wuan James in free agency this year. Defensive tackle and defensive end make sense as the Dolphins look to get younger and rebuild a defensive line that was decimated by injuries and gave up way too many rushing yards last year.

