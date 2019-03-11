Miami Dolphins 2019 mock draft database 2.0

The NFL free agency period gets off to an unofficial start today as the legal tampering period opens. With the Scouting Combine behind us, it is time to take one last pre-free agency look at the 2019 NFL Mock Drafts floating around the web and see where the consensus see the Miami Dolphins using their first-round pick.

In mock draft database 1.0, we had 30 mock drafts included. Today, we bump that number up to 44. Below you will see the sites and the picks, as well as the breakdown of the picks being made, first by the specific player then by the position being selected.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Database 2.0

By Player Breakdown

Drew Lock has jumped into the lead as the top projected pick for the Dolphins, while Jonah Williams and Kyler Murray are tied for second. A lot of the Murray picks are really just pre-Combine hold overs that need to be updated, and in the next week or so I would expect him to fall off the database entirely. Jawaan Taylor, Ed Oliver, Cody Ford, Clelin Clemson, Rashan Gary, and Daniel Jones all were in at least five percent of the mocks, showing that there is not much consensus in where the Dolphins will look this year.

By Position Breakdown

Nothing should come as a surprise with the position breakdown. The Dolphins appear to be moving on from Ryan Tannehill, which makes everyone focus on quarterback with their first pick. Even accounting for the Murray picks that will change, many of those will probably switch to Lock, keeping quarterback as the top position on the breakdown. Offensive tackle is second as projections look to make up for the potential loss of Ja’Wuan James in free agency this year. Defensive tackle and defensive end make sense as the Dolphins look to get younger and rebuild a defensive line that was decimated by injuries and gave up way too many rushing yards last year.