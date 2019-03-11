Dolphins have interest in veteran QB Tyrod Taylor

Today, the legal tampering period begins. And with that, lots of smoke and rumors surround many of the impending free agents.

As we know, the Dolphins do not intend on retaining quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Which means, yes, his release is imminent.

Once Tannehill is gone, Miami’s quarterback room will consist of Luke Falk and Jake Rudock, two unknown commodities, for lack of a better term.

So who will be the veteran quarterback, that helps bridge the Dolphins through 2019 and at the top of the NFL draft in 2020.

If reports are true, his name is Tyrod Taylor.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins have interest in 29-year old Tyrod Taylor.

The Dolphins will soon need a new quarterback, and the placeholder at the position (pending the draft) could be Tyrod Taylor https://t.co/eV01PxtaKl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 11, 2019

Several Dolphins beat writers have echoed this, including Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson.

So where there is smoke, there is fire.

Taylor has played 8 seasons in the NFL and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 6th-round of the 2011 draft. During his NFL career, Taylor threw for 9,529 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. And as Chris Kouffman of 3 yards per carry points out, he has familiarity with Jim Caldwell.

Recall that Jim Caldwell coached Tyrod Taylor in Baltimore. And that Tyrod has like a 100+ passer rating against Miami (which could have an effect on Ross, Grier, Marino, etc). I’ve talked before about how Brian Flores’s OC list, even O’Shea, pointed toward mobile QBs. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) March 11, 2019

How do you feel about the Tyrod Taylor rumors and how does he impact the Dolphins post-Tannehill?

Is this a sign of a true Tank? Or will the Dolphins find a way to win 5-6 games, missing out on Tua and Herbert?

There will be lots more news to follow in the coming days.