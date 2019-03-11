NFL 2019 offseason calendar: Free agency, Draft, preseason, Week 1

The NFL’s “legal tampering” period opens today at noon, which means we are nearly to the 2019 NFL league year. As we have already passed the Scouting Combine, the franchise tag period, and all of the college football “all-star” games, we now take another look at the NFL calendar and the upcoming important dates for the 2019 offseason, preseason, and regular season.

When does free agency begin? When is the Draft? When do training camps begin? When is the 2019 season kickoff? All of those questions can be answered.

Free Agency

Legal Tampering period: March 11-13

Legal Tampering period: March 11-13

Free agency and trading begins: March 13, 4pm ET

Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets: April 19

June 15 Deadline to re-sign franchise player: July 15

Deadline to re-sign franchise player: July 15

League Admin

Spring league meeting: May 20-22

May 20-22 Rookie Football Development Program begins: May 13

May 13 Signing bonus spread over two years: June 2

Offseason Training Programs

Teams with new head coaches (including Miami Dolphins ) may start programs: April 1

April 1 Teams with returning head coaches may start programs: April 15

2019 NFL Draft: April 25-27

OTAs and Minicamps

Rookie Minicamp: 3 days between May 4-7 or May 11-14

3 days between May 4-7 or May 11-14 OTA and Minicamp window: May 28 - June 24

Training Camp

Training camp: Mid-July (Veterans: 15 days prior to first preseason game or July 15, whichever is later; Rookies: May report up to seven days prior to veterans; Quarterbacks and injured players: May report up to five days prior to veterans if rookies have reported

Preseason

Hall of Fame Game: August 1

August 1 Hall of Fame Weekend: August 1-4

August 1-4 Deadline for signed players to report to receive accrued season: August 6

Regular season