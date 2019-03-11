Former Dolphins WR Danny Amendola signs with the Lions

Former Miami Dolphins (and New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams) wide receiver Danny Amendola has signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins released Amendola on March 8, clearing $6 million in salary cap space with the move. His new contract with the Lions will pay him up to $5.75 million if all incentives are reached; $4.5 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Amendola joined the Dolphins last year after five seasons with the Patriots. In Miami he recorded 59 receptions for 575 yards with one touchdown. His receptions and yardage were both team highs in 2018. Amendola originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. After spending 2008 on the Cowboys’ practice squad, Amendola started 2009 on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad before being poached by the then-St. Louis Rams, where he spent four seasons.

For his career, Amendola has 485 receptions for 4,684 yards with 20 touchdowns.

For more on Amendola’s signing with Detroit, check out SB Nation’s Lions team site, Pride of Detroit.