Breaking News: Steelers trade Antonio Brown to the Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks

Over the last several months, lots of uncertainty surrounded Antonio Brown and his NFL future in Pittsburgh.

After all, it was crystal clear that the All-Pro wide receiver was unhappy in Northwest Pennsylvania, and placed blame on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steeler’s organization.

As the new league year quickly approached, his time in Pittsburgh was coming to an end.

Late Thursday night, reports started to surface that Brown was headed to Buffalo, to set the AFC East ablaze. This was not good for the Miami Dolphins.

Thankfully, Brown did what every disgruntled wide receiver has done in the past and vetoed the trade.

And then we waited....

And waited....

Until finally, Antonio Brown was traded early Sunday morning.

According to several media outlets, Antonio Brown has been traded to the Oakland Raiders, in exchange for a 3rd and 5th-round draft pick in 2019.

Antonio Brown is gone from Pittsburgh, but not forgotten. Brown will leave the Steelers with a dead-money salary-cap charge of over $21 million this season, thought to be the biggest one-year salary-cap charge in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

Raiders are trading a third- and a fifth-round pick to the Steelers for WR Antonio Brown, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

What would Antonio Brown look like in an Oakland Raiders uniform, you might ask?

What are your thoughts on the Antonio Brown saga and what can we expect now that he’s in Oakland?

