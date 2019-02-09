Retain, Tag, or Walk? - Isaac Asiata

The Miami Dolphins are setting up for the 2019 NFL season, with a coaching staff in place and the team starting to re-sign their own soon-to-be free agents - namely John Denney. Jusitin Hier and I have been working our way through the list of potential free agents, giving you all a chance to vote on what the Dolphins should do with the player.

Your options are to either retain the player - re-signing him to a new contract - or you could allow him to leave in free agency. So far this year, we have not had a true option for a franchise tag, but that is an option that may be used at some point. As for Denney, who was profiled earlier this offseason, 91 percent of our readers voted to have him retained - so we have at least gotten one player’s future correct.

Today, we will turn to the offensive line and take a look at guard Isaac Asiata.

Fact Check

Position: G

Age: 26

Experience: Entering 3rd season

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 345 lbs

College: Utah

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $555,000 ($261,176 prorated)

2018 Review

Asiata was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has basically been a developmental project ever since. After a redshirt rookie season, appearing in one game, he basically had the same thing happen in 2018. He began the season on the practice squad, then was promoted to the active roster when the injury bug hit the offensive line, but he again only appeared in one game.

2019 Outlook

There is no real way to know what will happen with Asiata. Maybe Brian Flores’ coaching staff will like his potential and continue his development. His inability to get on the field despite multiple injuries last year is not a promising outlook on 2019, and he could end up out of football too.

Verdict

Asiata is still young enough that there may be enough potential to keep him on the roster as a depth option. His roster spot is probably a coin toss at this point, given the change to the coaching staff. I’ll lean toward keeping him because he is young an cheap - but would not be surprised if the team moved on either.

My vote: Retain

I did not include the tag option for Asiata, because there is no realistic reason to use a franchise tag on him.