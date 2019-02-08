Dolphins announce Brian Flores coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins have announced the hiring of several members of new head coach Brian Flores’ staff. The announcement on Friday adds several of the key positions for the staff and sets up the Dolphins to begin their free agency and draft prospects review looking at what the new coaching staff needs and how the front office can find the right players.

The Dolphins announced Chad O’Shea as the team’s offensive coordinator, along with Jim Caldwell as the quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach, Karl Dorrell as the wide receivers coach, Pat Flaherty as the offensive line, George Godsey as the tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski as the assistant quarterbacks coach, and Eric Studesville as the running backs coach.

On the defensive side of the ball, Patrick Graham was named the defensive coordinator, with Josh Boyer the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator, Marion Hobby as the defensive line coach, Rob Leonard as the linebackers coach, and Tony Oden as the safeties coach.

Danny Crossman will be the team’s special teams coordinator and Josh Grizzard, Matt Lombardi, and Tiquan Underwood will all serve as quality control coaches.

The coaching staff adds 179 years of experience to the 17 years of Flores’ coaching. There are 19 Super Bowl rings among the coaches, with 94 playoff games, 79 division titles, and 31 conference championships. There are there college national championships as well.

“Chad is extremely smart, innovative and hard working. He brings a lot of energy to practice and meetings. Chad has a great rapport with players. He has earned the trust of a lot of guys he has worked with from Randy Moss to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman. Chad has gotten the most out of his players from the 10 years I have been around him,” Flores said of offensive coordinator O’Shea, who moves over to the Dolphins with Flores from the New England Patriots. O’Shea has also coached on staffs with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, with the last ten seasons in New England as the wide receivers coach.

“Pat is a Yale guy. He’s extremely bright. He is great with the fundamentals and has very strong leadership ability. I can’t say enough good things about him. We worked together in New England and I know the type of passion he has and the way he works. We have a lot of the same core values and beliefs from a defensive standpoint,” Flores said of defensive coordinator Graham, who comes to Miami from the Green Bay Packers where he was the defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach.

“Danny and I worked under Scott O’Brien and there is a lot of familiarity from technique, fundamentals, and a vernacular standpoint. Danny is full of energy and extremely good with the fundamentals. I am excited to have him,” Flores said of special teams coordinator Crossman, who has 16 years of coaching experience in the NFL, for a total coaching career of 26 years. In those 16 years, Crossman has been the special teams coordinator for 13 of them, working in that role for the Carolina Panthers (2005-2009), Detroit Lions (2010-2012), and the Buffalo Bills (2013-2018).

“Jim is an incredible human being, a man of faith and a great football coach. His experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me. Jim is a great teacher, highly organized and somebody that I have a lot of respect for,” Flores said of assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Caldwell, who comes to Miami with 17 years of NFL experience. He has served as the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2011) and the Detroit Lions (2014-2017).

Wide receivers coach Dorrell returns to the Dolphins after having previously served in the same role with the club from 2008 to 2010. He was also the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2011. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Jets are their wide receivers coach.

Offensive line coach Flaherty spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching their offensive line. He has also held that position with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. His 19 years of coaching in the NFL, 15 of them as an offensive line coach, also includes four seasons as a tight ends coach.

Tight ends coach Godsey has spent eight seasons in the NFL, working on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He was most recently with the Detroit Lions, where he was the quarterbacks coach in 2018 after being a defensive assistant and special projects coach in 2017. He has served as an offensive coordinator, calling plays for the Houston Texans from 2015 through 2016 after being their quarterbacks coach in 2014. He also coached with the New England Patriots from 2011 through 2013, working as an offensive assistant then the tight ends coach.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Schuplinski has spent all six seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, where, for the last three years, he has worked as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

Running backs coach Studesville continues in his role as the Dolphins running backs coach, staying with the team despite the change from Adam Gase to Flores as head coach. He has 22 years of coaching experience in the NFL, 18 of them as a running backs coach.

Cornerbacks coach Boyer has spent 13 seasons with the New England Patriots, serving as their cornerbacks coach from 2012 through 2018. He has also served as a defensive backs coach and a defensive assistant for the Patriots.

Defensive line coach Hobby spent 2017 and 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive line coach. He also spent time in 2006 and 2007 as the New Orleans Saints defensive ends coach. Hobby has also spent time coaching at various college programs, including Clemson, Duke, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

Linebackers coach Leonard has six seasons in the NFL as a defensive coach with the New York Giants. He has served as a defensive assistant, assistant defensive line coach, and last year was promoted to outside linebackers coach.

Safeties coach Oden remains with the Dolphins after serving as the defensive backs coach with the club last year. Prior to moving to Miami, Oden coached with the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Texans at the NFL level, concentrating as a secondary, defensive backs, and cornerbacks coach over that time.

Quality control coach Gizzard returns to the Dolphins for his third season, working as an offensive quality control coach in each of the last two years.

Quality control coach Lombardi spent the last year years at Baylor, working as an offensive quality control coach there.

Quality control coach Underwood worked as a wide receivers coach at Lafayette College last year, his first as a coach after playing wide receiver in the NFL from 2009 through 2013 and three season in the Canadian Football League (2015-2017).