Reshad Jones recovering after shoulder surgery

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is recovering after a successful surgery to his right shoulder. Jones played through a tear in his labrum throughout the 2018 season and appears to be doing well following the procedure. Jones posted a picture on Instagram after the surgery.

A 2010 fifth-round draft choice by the Dolphins, Jones has developed into one of the elite safeties in the league. He specializes as a strong safety, especially adept at playing in the box in run support, but has the skill set to be utilized as a free safety as well. Jones, who turns 31 next month, appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins this season, recording 72 tackles with three interceptions including one returned for a touchown and nine passes defensed.

Jones has two career Pro Bowl appearances. He is expected to be ready for training camp in July.

The veteran was involved in an odd situation with the team this year. In November, as the team played the New York Jets, Jones pulled himself out of the game, standing on the sideline throughout most of the contest. Then head coach Adam Gase seemed to defuse the situation during the following week, saying there was a communications issue that needed to be solved and that everyone was back on the same page. The Dolphins had rotated Jones out of the lineup multiple times early in the game as rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick and veteran T.J. McDonald also saw playing time in the back of the Dolphins’ defense.

Jones is signed with Miami through the 2021 season, and will have a $17.2 million salary cap number in 2019.