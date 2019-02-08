Dolphins re-sign John Denney

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed long snapper John Denney, according to his agent Ian Greengross. Denney had been scheduled to hit free agency next month after signing a one-year contract last year. That deal was for $1.1 million, and this new contract is expected to be similar.

Denney is the active leader in the NFL for games played, having appeared in all 224 regular season games since he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dolphins in 2005. He is currently 17th all time, tied with seven other players including George Blanda, John Hadl, Dan Stryzinski, Will Shiels, Derrick Brooks, Kevin Carter, and Ethan Albright. He holds the record for most consecutive games played for a long snapper. If he plays in all 16 games for Miami in 2019, he will move into a tie for the ninth longest games played streak in NFL history.

It's official the (aka John Denney) is back for another year with the @MiamiDolphins. #LongSnappersArePeopleToo — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) February 8, 2019

Denney, who will turn 41 during the 2019 season, holds the Dolphins’ team record for most consecutive games played. He has also started the two playoff games for the Dolphins since he joined the team.

In our recent poll asking if the Dolphins should retain or allow Denney to walk away in free agency, 91 percent of The Phinsider respondents answered retain.

UPDATE: The Dolphins have announced the signing.