The Splash Zone 2/8/19: Brian Flores Already Making Some Smart Moves

When Joe Philbin was hired he brought in Mike Sherman, someone who had actually been a head coach. Sherman only lasted a couple of seasons and Philbin was left without a veteran coach. Adam Gase brought in his father-in-law, Joe Witt, who was a veteran coach but had no head coach experience. Brian Flores has brought in Jim Caldwell to help with the offensive side and could possibly land Dom Capers to aid on the defensive side. Both men have been head coaches and could provide some great intel for the young head coach.

The incoming Miami Dolphins coaching staff is expected to be young and inexperienced but head coach Brian Flores seems intent on adding veterans, including Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers, who could bring valuable advice and experience for a first-time head coach.

New Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was a guest on The Audible and here were some of his comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

The Dolphins are already in the process of determining which players don't fit what incoming coach Brian Flores wants to do. And through key meetings in Davie, they're also clearly defining the prototypes of the players they want to add through the draft and, less significantly, free agency.

