Could Dolphins add Dom Capers to defensive coaching staff?

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, four days into the job, is building his coaching staff, with an interesting name starting to pop up around the club. After appearing to be headed for the defensive coordinator position with the Cincinnati Bengals, former Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers head coach Dom Capers could be in line for a consulting position with the Dolphins, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Alex Marvez. Capers reportedly declined the Bengals offer. If Capers were to join the Dolphins, it would be his second stint in South Florida; Capers was a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban in 2006 then the defensive coordinator in 2007.

Capers has plenty of coaching experience, starting as a Kent State graduate assistant in 1972, then holding various defensive coaching positions at Washington, Hawaii, San Jose State, California, and Ohio State. He moved into the professional ranks in 1984 with the USFL’s Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars, working with the club for two years. In 1986, he moved to the NFL, joining the New Orleans Saints as a defensive backs coach before a move in 1992 to the Pittsburgh Steelers as their defensive coordinator. His first head coaching position came in 1995 when the Panthers made him their first head coach. He was selected as the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 1996. In 1999, Capers served as the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator before being hired in 2002 as the Texans first head coach. After his 2006 and 2007 seasons with Miami, Capers was a special assistant and secondary coach for the New England Patriots in 2008 before sending 2009 through 2017 with the Green Bay Packers as their defensive coordinator.

Source tells me Dom Capers has declined the chance to become @Bengals defensive coordinator. Possible destinations are @MiamiDolphins (more likely) & @Jaguars as a senior defensive adviser — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 7, 2019

In an advisory role with the Dolphins, Capers would advise first-time head coach Flores as well as first-time defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also expected to pursue Capers.