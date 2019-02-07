Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins starting new era

A new era is beginning in South Florida this year as the Miami Dolphins look to new head coach Brian Flores to finally right an ailing franchise. As Flores begins to build his coaching staff, the biggest question surrounding the team is all about the quarterback position. Miami is expected to move on from 2012 first-round draft pick Ryan Tannehill this offseason, but there are no clear indications of what the team will do to replace him. There is discussion that they could look for a bridge quarterback this year, then draft a rookie in 2020. But there is also the possibility they could fall in love with a prospect this year and take a shot at landing a franchise player in April’s 2019 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, that is what Miami will do. In McShay’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, the Dolphins land a quarterback.

McShay begins with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, then the San Francisco 49ers making it two straight edge rushers with the addition of Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen. The defensive front seven trend continues with the next two picks, as the New York Jets add Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary while the Oakland Raiders pick Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The first offensive pick of the mock draft comes with the fifth-overall selection, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers add Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

The New York Giants grab the first quarterback of the projection, using the sixth pick on Ohio State passer Dwayne Haskins. Between the sixth pick and the Dolphins at the 13th selection, no other quarterback is selected, leaving Miami, if they want to start Flores’ era paired with a quarterback, with their choice of potential first-round prospects. They take their shot with the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

According to McShay, with the 13th overall selection, the Miami Dolphins pick Kyler Murray, quarterback, Oklahoma.

Of the selection, McShay wrote:

Yes, the risk is apparent -- Murray is undersized at 5-foot-10 and still hasn’t decided on his baseball career. But he has an electric arm and some of the best athleticism I’ve seen at the position in years. New offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea would have a real talent to develop at quarterback if Miami moves on from the Ryan Tannehill era.

It is a risk to grab Murray, as McShay explained. If he decides to pursue baseball instead of football, the Dolphins could be out of luck. If he cannot play at the NFL level due to his size, the Dolphins could be out of luck. But, if the Dolphins are willing to gamble and are not afraid of potentially needing to use a first-round pick on a quarterback again in 2020, Murray could become a great player. This would be a bold move from Miami, one that could have high rewards if they are willing to risk it.

And the Dolphins fan base would be excited by the potential of Murray.

What do you think of the selection from McShay?