Dolphins add Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator; Tiquan Underwood offensive quality control

The Miami Dolphins are adding New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea to the coaching staff, naming him the offensive coordinator. This move was expected, but is now official, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Yates adds that the Dolphins have also hired former wide receiver Tiquan Underwood as the the offensive quality control coach.

O’Shea moves over to the Dolphins with former Patriots linebacker coach Brian Flores, who was named Miami’s head coach on Monday. O’Shea began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1996 at Houston. He continued there through 1999, working as a wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, special teams coach, and recruiting coordinator during that time. He moved to Southern Mississippi in 2000, serving as the special teams coach and recruiting coordinator through 2002. O’Shea moved to the NFL in 2003, starting as a volunteer assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, then becoming an assistant special teams coach for the club from 2004 to 2005. In 2006, O’Shea moved to the Minnesota Vikings, starting as an offensive assistant, then adding wide receivers coaching duties, as well as being an assistant special teams coach. In 2009, the Patriots hired O’Shea as their wide receivers coach, a position he has held until the move to the Dolphins.

Underwood moves into coaching after a nine-year professional playing career. He was a seventh-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 coming out of Rutgers. After two seasons with the Jaguars, Underwood moved to the Patriots for the 2011 season before a two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2014, Underwood started the summer with the Carolina Panthers but was released prior to the end of the preseason. He then joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League in 2015, playing into the 2016 season before being released. The Montreal Alouettes then picked up Underwood for the remainder of the 2016 season and brought him back for 2017. He did not play in 2018.

The Dolphins will continue to build Flores’ coaching staff over the next several days. Also expected to be hired are Patrick Graham, Green Bay Packers linebacker coach, as the team’s defensive coordinator; Danny Crossman, former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator, in the same role with the Dolphins; and, Jim Caldwell, former Detroit Lions head coach, as the team’s quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach.