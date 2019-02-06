The Splash Zone 2/6/19: Flores Signs 5 Year Contract

Brian Flores was introduced to the Miami media on Monday and also signed his brand new contract. The contract is for five years, fully guaranteed. Flores will be part of this long term rebuild plan and hopefully he can get this team to the postseason down the road. His first task will be to find a quarterback, whether it be this year or next year.

Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores receives security of five-year contract - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins have a long-term vision and now there is financial evidence Brian Flores is in their long-term plans.Owner Stephen Ross has granted Flores a contract with five fully-guaranteed years, according to a league source.

Three Takeaways From Brian Flores' First Day

The first intangible that struck me about Brian Flores was his ability to express what he believes in simple terms that everyone can understand.

