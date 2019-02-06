Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Sony Michel ends his outstanding rookie season in perfect fashion - Pats Pulpit

Following an outstanding campaign, Michel earned himself a Super Bowl win.





How NFL offenses deal with crowd noise on the road - Gang Green Nation

When you are on the road, it is difficult for a quarterback to verbally call for the snap. What do teams do in that situation?

You probably have heard analysts talk about the silent count. The...





Do the Buffalo Bills have their CB2 on the current roster? Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson would say so. - Buffalo Rumblings

Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson both had outstanding years in 2018 and should give Buffalo good cornerback depth this year.

AFC NORTH:

Navigating the Ravens 2019 offseason - Baltimore Beatdown

How should the Ravens play the upcoming offseason?





WR Antonio Brown ask fans if they want him to stay with the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

And some of the responses were far from encouraging.





NFL News: Cincinnati Bengals hire Zac Taylor as next head coach - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have found their next head coach.





Cleveland Browns: Jarvis Landry sets a “world record” - Dawgs By Nature

Browns wide receiver teams up with former QB Brady Quinn for publicity stunt.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Houston Texans Hire Offensive Coordinator - Battle Red Blog

Which necessarily (probably?) means Bill O’Brien won’t be calling plays next season.





Titans cut Austin Davis roster move - Music City Miracles

The Titans have cut Austin Davis per Field Yates





ESPN Bold Predictions: Jaguars acquire Foles, miss playoffs in 2019 - Big Cat Country

There is no denying that figuring out the quarterback position is the Jacksonville Jaguars’ biggest task in the 2019 offseason, and there seems to be increasing momentum to the thought that Nick...





Darius Leonard’s Rise to Defensive Rookie of the Year - Stampede Blue

He was deemed "one of the draft’s worst moves".

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos have the first pieces for a dynasty - Mile High Report

Denver has the veteran, brilliant defensive coach and multiple star assistants that can help make solid talent into a great team.





Chargers safety Derwin James snubbed for Defensive Rookie of the Year - Bolts From The Blue

The best defensive rookie in the National Football League this year, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James, did not win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. That honor has, instead,...





All those who are suddenly calling Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer: Cliff Branch would like a word - Silver And Black Pride

Prisoner of the moment is a very real thing. Sunday the Patriots managed to win a Super Bowl putting up 13 points. Julian Edelman didn’t score the lone touchdown, or even have the big play that set...





Proposal for Kansas City Chiefs to play games in St. Louis resurfaces - Arrowhead Pride

This all started back in November, but somehow it came back to life on Monday

NFC EAST:

Connor Barwin release made official by Giants - Big Blue View

The veteran OLB will not be a Giant next season





Former Eagles legend reportedly joins Philadelphia’s coaching staff - Bleeding Green Nation

The GOAT returns!





No extension? No problem: Why Jason Garrett isn’t leaving the Cowboys anytime soon - Blogging The Boys

Jerry Jones is not extending Jason Garrett’s contract this offseason, but that doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere anytime soon.





Washington is in dire need of a #1 feature receiver. Is Hakeem Butler the answer? - Hogs Haven

A receiver with rare height and a penchant for big plays could help solve Washington’s passing woes.

NFC NORTH:

Packers 2019 Free Agents: What will Green Bay do with Muhammad Wilkerson? - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay thought it had a one-year steal with the former New York Jet until injury struck.





Detroit Lions film breakdown: Does Glover Quin have enough left to be part of the Lions’ future? - Pride Of Detroit

One of the Lions long time defensive leaders is reaching the end of his career.





Bobby Massie contract numbers revealed - Windy City Gridiron

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune has the contract details of the Bobby Massie deal and we share them right here.





Vikings Off Season Plan - Post Senior Bowl Edition - Daily Norseman

Another offseason plan from our resident guru

NFC SOUTH:

Saints expected to bring back Dennis Allen, report says - Canal Street Chronicles

Dennis Allen won’t be leaving the Big Easy, according to a report.





Is Falcons superstar Julio Jones ever going to slow down? - The Falcoholic

Probably not. Hopefully.





The 2019 Carolina Panthers have needs - Cat Scratch Reader

A quick look at the roster holes the Panthers must address in 2019





Talent, the Super Bowl, and the Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

How much talent do the Bucs actually have?

NFC WEST:

NFL free agency 2019: A list of defensive tackles the 49ers could consider - Niners Nation

Position by position, we’re going to look at the free agents and see if there’s anyone you’d want to throw some money at.





2019 Arizona Cardinals: The Crafting of a New Identity - Revenge of the Birds

In yesterday’s Boston Globe, award-winning columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote "You cannot beat the Patriots, you can only envy them." It’s a superb article and here is the link if you would like to...





Jeff Bezos at the Super Bowl will spark Seahawks ownership rumors - Field Gulls

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, and even after his upcoming divorce from his longtime wife Mackenzie, he’ll still have over $70 billion and growing, which I...





LA Rams QB Jared Goff had his career’s worst game in Super Bowl LIII - Turf Show Times

Timing is everything.