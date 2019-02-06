Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Sony Michel ends his outstanding rookie season in perfect fashion - Pats Pulpit
Following an outstanding campaign, Michel earned himself a Super Bowl win.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
How NFL offenses deal with crowd noise on the road - Gang Green Nation
When you are on the road, it is difficult for a quarterback to verbally call for the snap. What do teams do in that situation?
You probably have heard analysts talk about the silent count. The...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Do the Buffalo Bills have their CB2 on the current roster? Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson would say so. - Buffalo Rumblings
Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson both had outstanding years in 2018 and should give Buffalo good cornerback depth this year.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Navigating the Ravens 2019 offseason - Baltimore Beatdown
How should the Ravens play the upcoming offseason?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
WR Antonio Brown ask fans if they want him to stay with the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
And some of the responses were far from encouraging.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL News: Cincinnati Bengals hire Zac Taylor as next head coach - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals have found their next head coach.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Jarvis Landry sets a “world record” - Dawgs By Nature
Browns wide receiver teams up with former QB Brady Quinn for publicity stunt.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Report: Houston Texans Hire Offensive Coordinator - Battle Red Blog
Which necessarily (probably?) means Bill O’Brien won’t be calling plays next season.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans cut Austin Davis roster move - Music City Miracles
The Titans have cut Austin Davis per Field Yates
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
ESPN Bold Predictions: Jaguars acquire Foles, miss playoffs in 2019 - Big Cat Country
There is no denying that figuring out the quarterback position is the Jacksonville Jaguars’ biggest task in the 2019 offseason, and there seems to be increasing momentum to the thought that Nick...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Darius Leonard’s Rise to Defensive Rookie of the Year - Stampede Blue
He was deemed "one of the draft’s worst moves".
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos have the first pieces for a dynasty - Mile High Report
Denver has the veteran, brilliant defensive coach and multiple star assistants that can help make solid talent into a great team.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers safety Derwin James snubbed for Defensive Rookie of the Year - Bolts From The Blue
The best defensive rookie in the National Football League this year, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James, did not win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. That honor has, instead,...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
All those who are suddenly calling Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer: Cliff Branch would like a word - Silver And Black Pride
Prisoner of the moment is a very real thing. Sunday the Patriots managed to win a Super Bowl putting up 13 points. Julian Edelman didn’t score the lone touchdown, or even have the big play that set...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Proposal for Kansas City Chiefs to play games in St. Louis resurfaces - Arrowhead Pride
This all started back in November, but somehow it came back to life on Monday
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Connor Barwin release made official by Giants - Big Blue View
The veteran OLB will not be a Giant next season
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Former Eagles legend reportedly joins Philadelphia’s coaching staff - Bleeding Green Nation
The GOAT returns!
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
No extension? No problem: Why Jason Garrett isn’t leaving the Cowboys anytime soon - Blogging The Boys
Jerry Jones is not extending Jason Garrett’s contract this offseason, but that doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere anytime soon.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Washington is in dire need of a #1 feature receiver. Is Hakeem Butler the answer? - Hogs Haven
A receiver with rare height and a penchant for big plays could help solve Washington’s passing woes.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers 2019 Free Agents: What will Green Bay do with Muhammad Wilkerson? - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay thought it had a one-year steal with the former New York Jet until injury struck.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions film breakdown: Does Glover Quin have enough left to be part of the Lions’ future? - Pride Of Detroit
One of the Lions long time defensive leaders is reaching the end of his career.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bobby Massie contract numbers revealed - Windy City Gridiron
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune has the contract details of the Bobby Massie deal and we share them right here.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Off Season Plan - Post Senior Bowl Edition - Daily Norseman
Another offseason plan from our resident guru
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints expected to bring back Dennis Allen, report says - Canal Street Chronicles
Dennis Allen won’t be leaving the Big Easy, according to a report.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Is Falcons superstar Julio Jones ever going to slow down? - The Falcoholic
Probably not. Hopefully.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The 2019 Carolina Panthers have needs - Cat Scratch Reader
A quick look at the roster holes the Panthers must address in 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Talent, the Super Bowl, and the Buccaneers - Bucs Nation
How much talent do the Bucs actually have?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL free agency 2019: A list of defensive tackles the 49ers could consider - Niners Nation
Position by position, we’re going to look at the free agents and see if there’s anyone you’d want to throw some money at.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
2019 Arizona Cardinals: The Crafting of a New Identity - Revenge of the Birds
In yesterday’s Boston Globe, award-winning columnist Dan Shaughnessy wrote "You cannot beat the Patriots, you can only envy them." It’s a superb article and here is the link if you would like to...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Jeff Bezos at the Super Bowl will spark Seahawks ownership rumors - Field Gulls
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, and even after his upcoming divorce from his longtime wife Mackenzie, he’ll still have over $70 billion and growing, which I...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams QB Jared Goff had his career’s worst game in Super Bowl LIII - Turf Show Times
Timing is everything.
