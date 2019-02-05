Retain, Tag, or Walk? - David Fales

The Super Bowl is complete. The Miami Dolphins have a head coach. Things are fully swinging toward 2019 for the Dolphins and the league now. There are a lot of decisions that have to be made over the next few months for new head coach Brian Flores and fully-empowered general manager Chris Grier, including what the team needs to do with their own soon-to-be free agents.

Justin Hier and I have been working our way through the list of pending free agents for Miami, taking a closer look at each player and then giving you the chance to vote on if the Dolphins should retain, tag, or let the player walk. So far, we really have not found a player who should be franchise tagged, and today’s addition to the list will be no different. Today, we bring you quarterback David Fales.

Fact Check

Position: QB

Age: 28

Experience: Entering 6th season

Height/Weight: 6’2”, 212lbs

College: San Jose State

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $790,000 ($720,000 cap number)

2018 Review

The Dolphins started the 2018 season with four quarterbacks on the roster: starter Ryan Tannehill, backups Brock Osweiler and David Fales, and waiver claim Luke Falk. Falk eventually landed on injured reserve while Fales spent most of the season inactive on game day. He had appeared to be winning the role as the team’s primary backup to Tannehill early in training camp and the preseason, but Osweiler came on late in the preseason and ultimately surpassed Fales. The team hung on to the Chicago Bears’ 2014 sixth-round pick because head coach Adam Gase liked him and saw him as a development project, but he never made an appearance during the season.

2019 Outlook

Fales is likely reaching the end of his time as a developmental project in the NFL. Heading into a sixth season, now is the time he has to prove he can be a backup quarterback or he will be pushed out for the next developmental guy - with Falk ready to take that position in Miami if the new coaching staff feels he is worthy of the effort.

Verdict

The Dolphins are going to be looking for their next quarterback this year or next, but it does not feel like Fales will be that guy. He was Adam Gase’s project, and with Gase no longer here, there does not seem to be a need for Fales.

My vote: Walk.

No tag option included because he will not be tagged.