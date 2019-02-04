2019 NFL Mock Draft: SB Nation 2-round post-Super Bowl projection

The Super Bowl is compete, with the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams last night. With the conclusion of that game, the entire NFL has now shifted its focus to 2019, with teams looking toward free agency and the NFL Draft. This morning, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar released his latest 2019 NFL Mock Draft, taking a shot at a two-round projection for April’s prospect selection process.

Kadar starts with the Arizona Cardinals adding Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. Then the San Francisco 49ers use the second overall pick to add Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen, followed by the New York Jets selection of Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the Oakland Raiders using the fourth overall selection on Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers then round out the top five picks with Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.

The first quarterback - which could be of key interest for the Miami Dolphins - comes of the board with the sixth pick as the New York Giants grab Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. The Denver Broncos take the second quarterback with the tenth pick, adding Missouri’s Drew Lock.

The Dolphins come up on the clock with the 13th overall pick, with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray available, but Kadar does not see them making that pick. Instead, he has the Dolphins using their pick on Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Of the pick, Kadar wrote:

Here’s another hot draft rumor: The Dolphins are going to tank next season. If true, it’s probably to try to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert. If we believe that assumption, the Dolphins probably won’t take Kyler Murray here. Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James is an unrestricted free agent who would easily leave Miami. If he does, the Dolphins could find his replacement in Taylor.

The Dolphins then come back on the clock with the 48th pick, with Kadar projecting Miami to use their pick on Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams.

He explains:

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could opt for a second cornerback to pair with Xavien Howard.

The reports have indicated the Dolphins intend to focus on rebuilding the foundation of the team this year, while focusing on 2020 to put the finishing touches on the team. Adding an offensive lineman and a cornerback could fit perfectly into the team’s plans.

My only issues with Taylor as the first pick come if the Dolphins re-sign Ja’Wuan James. Taylor is likely a right tackle, especially with Laremy Tunsil locked into the left tackle position. If Miami brings back James, then the team needs to address guard more than tackle, and while Taylor could slide inside to guard, he does not seem - at least to me this early in the scouting period - as a natural guard.

I am also still hopeful that, with a new defensive system and coaches, Cordrea Tankersley can rebound from a bad 2018 and become the cornerback to pair with Howard. If the new coaching staff does not think Tankersley can develop into a full-time corner, then I understand an early round pick at the position, but for now, I lean toward the defensive line or wide receiver in the second round.

What do you think of the mock from Kadar? How would you make the picks?