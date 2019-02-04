Our 2019 Season Can Finally Begin

If you’re as passionate as me when it comes to your hatred for the New England Patriots, then it’s safe to say that last night was rough. I was hoping the Rams could pull off an upset, but we didn’t get that lucky DolFans. It’s alright though, because now we can officially begin our 2019 season. We will finally have a head coach!

The Miami Dolphins will hold a press conference today at 4pm to introduce Brian Flores as our new head coach. I know I’m going to be taking a break from work to follow along on Twitter. If you’re not excited about our new hire it’s fine. However, that being said, it’s about time to get over it because it’s happening. Let me just say, after watching a defensive lead Super Bowl last night, I’m excited to see what Flores can do with our team. Do we know if he will turn out to be a great coach? Nope. Nobody really knows until you give them a chance. So maybe let’s be hopeful about it. Adam Beasley tweeted this out earlier today.

I'm excited about Flores. He's going to be our new head coach Dolphins' fans. If you're upset about it, sorry, but get over it. https://t.co/P0ppyz0Pvz — Kathleen (@kathleen_noa) February 4, 2019

I think our fan base, as a whole, should show nothing but support for Flores. Let’s see if he truly was the genius behind the Patriots’ defense. Like I told a fellow fan on twitter, you can be hopeful and optimistic or continue to complain and be miserable. Last night was miserable enough, and listening to the media discuss Brady all week will definitely be enough for me to try and look forward to something. That something is watching our Dolphins hire a new coaching staff and have faith Grier made the right decision.

Coaching Hire Tweets and Flores Praise

There have been several tweets this morning discussing the new potential coaching staff under Flores. I’m personally just waiting to see when it’s all official but here are some of the tweets I saw this morning related to coaching and brags about Flores.

While everyone wants to find the next Sean McVay, the Dolphins got the defensive coach that was integral in holding McVay’s offense to three points in the Super Bowl. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 4, 2019

Don’t be fooled. The MVP is Brian Flores. — Bob Rrown (@BrocoliRobBrown) February 4, 2019

“If you are a Miami Dolphins fan this morning, this is the one Patriots win you can get behind because that’s the kind of guy you’re getting next season.”@heykayadams on the impact of Brian Flores in #SBLIII#GoPats | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/7GIYQbnQdM — GMFB (@gmfb) February 4, 2019

See, these are some reasons to try to remain hopeful you guys. Because, let’s be honest, it’s all we have right now. In Flores we trust. In Flores we trust. If you repeat that several times out loud, you start to believe it.

Here is a tweet as well about another coach possibly coming to join us from the Patriots.

Source tells me @Patriots assistant QBs coach Jerry Schuplinski will be leaving to become @MiamiDolphins QBs coach under Brian Flores — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 4, 2019

I’m not sure who he is, but according to this tweet, he has done good things. We shall see, if he is indeed hired.

He’s very well regarded and - as pointed out by our friend @BenVolin - he’s done great work with Jimmy G and Jacoby Brissett. https://t.co/vFO7sWZj45 — Three Yards Per Carry (@3YardsPerCarry) February 4, 2019

Sources tell me Dom Capers being courted to become a senior defensive assistant by the @jaguars and @MiamiDolphins. If he doesn't become @bengals defensive coordinator, I expect him to join the @MiamiDolphins but we'll see — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl and other Dolphins Related News

If you missed the Super Bowl, no worries. The half-time performance was probably one of the worst in history and overall the commercials were okay. There was one that stood out as the best though. Here you go for those that may have missed it.

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

A do want to congratulate the Miami Dolphins for winning the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the year. Here is Drake’s speech from the NFL Honors Awards show.

Two class acts right there representing the Miami Dolphins. Oh, and just because it was that amazing (no matter if Brady stated he doesn’t consider that game a loss and the two Patriots’ fans who went through my December Facebook posts this morning mocking our team...stay classy Pat’s fans) here is the Miami Miracle one more time.

The @Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year...



The Miami Miracle! pic.twitter.com/CPrk775BrD — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019

This will never get old. Our season didn’t turn out so great, but we had some amazing moments and made NFL History and I was part of it. Nobody, and I mean nobody, will ever convince me that play meant nothing. You did indeed lose that game Brady.

You’ve probably already seen the news about Tannehill, but reports are they plan to move on from him.

The Dolphins plan to “move on” from QB Ryan Tannehill after six years as starter, per @ArmandoSalguero pic.twitter.com/CatBM7ycad — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 1, 2019

I will be a bit sad when that does happen. I know he is not our future, but he did work hard for our team and had some horrific coaching and just overall bad luck during this time with us. A part of me wishes he could stay one more year till we draft a quarterback in 2020 because not sure who will be our starter next year if Flores doesn’t like any quarterbacks from this upcoming draft. But, that’s probably not happening and I’m going to have faith in our Grier and Flores that they will make the right decisions.

Final Thoughts

I’m happy the Super Bowl has come and gone. Atlanta can get back to normal again and we can all enjoy the short break from football. Miami is now the next host for the next Super Bowl. If you missed the hype video tweeted out today, here you go.

The countdown has begun to @SuperBowl LIV! https://t.co/hOFSisWnpJ — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) February 4, 2019

The next few weeks will a bit boring (news wise) but we at least can follow along as the Miami Dolphins start to build their new coaching staff. Other than that, we have the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 26, the franchise-tag deadline on March 5 and free agency in March as well. I’m not expecting too much to happen during that time, but who knows. I am excited to see what happens in the upcoming draft in April. Be ready to have your Twitter feed be filled with nothing but mock drafts. Definitely won’t be getting any from me, but it is interesting to see what everyone believes will happen.

Since the next few weeks will be slow, what are some topics you all want from me? I’m thinking some positive/fun topics would be interesting. Let me know in the comments. I’d really appreciate any feedback.

Hope you all tune in this afternoon and let’s welcome our new coach Brian Flores.

Fins Up!