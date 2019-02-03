Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots Vs. Los Angles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Here we go again, another Super Bowl Sunday, another day of listening to all of the talking heads tell us what a genius Bill Belichick is and how amazing Tom Brady is. Vegas is of course also on the Patriots side, as usual, but in all fairness they are the dynasty of our times. We have long been waiting for a hero or a group of hero’s to come along and make it all stop and go away. Next up to feed our hopes? The Los Angles Rams...maybe. Most of what you will hear about the Rams head coach Sean McVay today is that he’s young. You will hear about his youth so much today it will make you start to wonder if he is even old enough to drive. Please do not make mention of his age part of your drinking game as you may not survive. What they should be discussing about McVay is the amazing job he has done with the Rams, turning them around in two years with a second year QB in Jared Goff and a stud running back in Todd Gurley. He’s also managed to assemble a solid defense anchored by Marcus Peter and Aaron Donald. Will this be enough to finally knock the Pats off of their pedestal? Probably not, but keeping them from yet another championship trophy will do for now...

Use this thread to follow and discuss the Super Bowl or as always your Miami Dolphins.

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots (11-5) 1st AFC East Vs. Los Angles Rams (13-3) 1st NFC West