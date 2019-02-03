The Super Bowl is the annual coronation of a champion from the NFL. It is also the chance for advertisers to get their best commercials in front of the largest single audience of the year. This year CBS, who will be airing the game on TV, charged $5.25 million for a 30-second spot. As happens every year, some of the ads get released prior to the Super Bowl.

Some of these “leaked” ads are longer versions of the commercial that will air during the game. Some of them are previews or trailers for what will happen in the 30-seconds the company has during the Super Bowl.

Whatever the case for this year’s spots, we have collected some of the Super Bowl 53 commercials right here: