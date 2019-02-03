Super Bowl 53: Patriots vs Rams kickoff time, how to watch, online streaming, odds, radio, more

It is Super Bowl Sunday! For the third straight year, we have to watch the AFC’s New England Patriots have a shot at adding a sixth Lombardi Trophy to their trophy case, with the Los Angeles Rams the NFC’s representatives. In this replay of Super Bowl XXXVI, the Rams will look to end the Patriots reign atop the NFL, just as the Patriots ended the Greatest Show on Turf and launched their own dynasty.

Tonight’s Super Bowl 53 will be the biggest television event of the year. We have everything you need to know to watch the game - and the commercials - right here:

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots (13-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (15-3)

Sunday, February 3

Kickoff: 6:30pm ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

Online Stream: CBS Sports; CBS All Access; Yahoo Sports app; NFL app; Tumblr app

Radio: Westwood One; SiriusXM Channel 88 (National broadcast), 4 (Super Bowl LIII popup), 83/225 (Rams), 82/226 (Patriots)

Radio Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Mike Holmgren, Tony Boselli, Ed Werder

Odds: Patriots -3 | O/U: 56.5

National Anthem: Gladys Knight

Halftime Show: Maroon 5 with Big Boi and Travis Scott

Super Bowl Commercials: Commercials cost $5.25 million this year for a 30-second ad. See leaked commercials here