Dolphins reportedly front runner to land DE Trey Flowers

The NFL off-season is quickly approaching.

Earlier in the week, prospects traveled to Indianapolis to take part in the NFL combine. As you know, this is a job fair for many hopeful players. And for some, their NFL dreams hang in the balance.

Now that measurements and weigh-ins have concluded, players will take the field to showcase their skills in a number of drills starting Friday.

And while NFL hopefuls are taking the field, GMs and agents begin to turn their attention to the off-season, more specifically free agency.

Yes, the Dolphins are not believed to be major players

And yes, we all know the rumors about 2019 being nothing more than a red-shirt season for the new regime. But if Brian Flores and Co. do plan to be competitive this season, they will almost certainly look towards free agency to fill a few of the teams voids.

One of the biggest needs on the Dolphin’s roster, is on the defensive line, primarily at the defensive end position.

Enter Trey Flowers.

According to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, the Dolphins are currently the front runner for the 25-year old pass rusher.

The word in Indianapolis is that the Miami Dolphins are the front runners for top-rated pass rusher Trey Flowers at this point. The former fourth-round pick is generally considered the top available player in this year’s free-agent market.

Whether or not Miami actually signs Flower is to be determined. Many believe he is the best player on the open market, and could command a 5 year, $75-million contract. Which would be a lot of money, for a team not expected to compete until 2021 and beyond.

However, Flowers has familiarity with Coach Flores and proved throughout his career he can be a versatile piece in a multiple front defense.

In 2018, Flowers combined for 57 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Over the span of his four-year career, Flowers has amassed 157 total tackles and 21 sacks. He would be a welcomed addition to a defense that struggled to get any pressure on the quarterback last season.