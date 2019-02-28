Clint Clearwater’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft

I thought with the Combine really getting started today, I’d prepare another mock draft. As I am sure many of you saw Kyler Murray came in at 5-10 207 lbs which is a lot better than most were expecting. He’s going to be a fun prospect to cover during this draft season and I’ve made it pretty clear I am a big fan and would love to see him in a Dolphin’s uniform; but as my mock shows, I don’t think we will have a chance to draft him unless we trade up....but that is a whole other discussion.

Anyways, please check out my mock below and let me know what you guys think!

Round 1

Arizona (3-13) Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio St.

San Francisco (4-12) Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Trade: NY Giants (from NY Jets) (4-12) Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio St.

Oakland (4-12) Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Trade: Cincinnati (from TB) (5-11) Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Trade: NY Jets (from NY Giants) (5-11) Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Jacksonville (5-11) Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Detroit (6-10) T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Buffalo (6-10) Devin White, LB, LSU

Denver (6-10) Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Trade: Tampa Bay (from Cincinnati) (6-10) Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Green Bay (6-9-1) Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Trade: Tennessee (from Miami) (7-9) Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Atlanta (7-9) Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Washington (7-9) Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida

Carolina (7-9) Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Cleveland (7-8-1) Andre Dillard, OT, Washington St.

Minnesota (8-7-1) Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. St.

Trade: Miami (from Tennessee) (9-7) Clelin Farrell, DE, Clemson

Pittsburgh (9-6-1) Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Seattle (10-6) Montez Sweat, DE, Miss. St.

Baltimore (10-6) Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama

Houston (11-5) Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Oakland - from Chicago (12-4) Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Philadelphia (9-7) Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Indianapolis (10-6) DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Oakland - from Dallas (10-6) Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Kansas City (12-4) Jonathan Abram, S, Miss. St.

Green Bay - from New Orleans (13-3) Brian Burns, DE/OLB, Florida St.

Los Angeles Rams (13-3) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

New England (11-5) Jeffery Simmons, DT, Miss. St.