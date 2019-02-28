Phinsider Radio: Dwayne Haskins vs. Kyler Murray, the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, and more!

*(Just click the play button right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)*

As Sutton packs his bags for the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, the Phinsider Radio team gets together to discuss a sure-to-be raging debate until the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25: who is the top quarterback in this class, Dwayne Haskins or Kyler Murray?

Coming off the heels of GM Chris Grier’s comments at the Combine about “we’re not trying to tank or lose every game”, does the needle on the QB dilemma move for you? Or are the Miami Dolphins simply too far down the draft board to realistically look at either one?

~ Is Kyler too small?

~ Does Haskins have any pocket presence concerns?

~ Who has the higher ceiling? Safer floor?

We’ll discuss this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio...

