2019 NFL Draft - Scouting Report Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

I have gone back and re-watched about 4-5 of his games this past season and the more I watch the tape, the more I am falling in love. At this point, if I was the GM of the Dolphins, I want to know how much he weighs (I am comfortable with his height, don’t care even if he’s 5’-9”), I want him to interview well, I want him to sell me on being all-in on football and I want to know how much of a leader/hard-worker he is. Much of that I can’t get from tape. Those are my concerns with Murray. If he checks those boxes, I do what I need to do to get him in this draft. His tape is unreal, so much fun to watch. There are multiple times a game where I am blown away by a throw, his calmness under pressure, natural instinct to evade pressure and turn it into a big play — you can’t teach a natural instinct like that. I promise you, I see it on film! Murray is my top guy, he’s going to be the most talked about prospect in this draft and if the Dolphins believe he can check off those boxes I mentioned earlier, we need to draft him.

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio St.

Haskins is another top QB in this draft that is getting a lot of attention. I’ve spend a good amount of time in his tape and here’s what I see. He’s got a talented arm, good zip, good arm strength, very high football IQ (multiple times you see on film him barking out commands along his O-line, RBs, WRs), fantastic anticipation on throws, goes through progression well and is clearly a good leader for Ohio St. My main problem with Haskins is I just don’t see the ‘it’ factor with him. I think you know what you are getting with him and the potential doesn’t blow me away like you would want it to for a potential first round QB. He’s not athletic and for one of the top QBs in this draft, he just doesn’t wow me. I have an early 2nd, late 1st grade on him.

Drew Lock, Missouri

Lock is an athletic QB with a really good arm. He’s got all the tools you look for in a QB, can make every throw and does a good job evading pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. His main issue is accuracy - he’s very inconsistent with his accuracy in all parts of his game. I really do like everything else about him, but accuracy is very important and inconsistencies scare me. He’s got a first round arm - but accuracy concerns would have me really torn with drafting him that early.

Finley is a guy who the more I watch film on, the more I start to like. I really like the experience he’s got, I like that he’s shown progression each year, and I think he’s one of the more accurate QBs in this class. I just got done re-watching his Clemson tape - it was a rough game by many accounts for N.C. St. - but I actually thought Finley’s game wasn’t that bad. He had many throws in that game that really opened my eyes - there were also multiple key drops that hurt N.C. St. in that game. I think Finley does a good job of sensing pressure, evading/keeping his eyes downfield, underrated athlete, good arm and has pretty good touch to his deep passes. I like Finley and think he could end being one of the better QBs in this class.

Daniel Jones, Duke

Jones is a guy I want to like - he’s big, strong arm, good athlete, well-coached....there is a lot to like. On tape though, I just don’t see a first round guy. I don’t like him under pressure, I think he’s oblivious at times, he does take risks, and I really don’t know how good this kid can get. His entire game goes through inconsistent stretches at times too - what I mean by that is, he’s got the tools, he can make beautiful deep touch passes right on the money but then throw a medium pass 5 yards above a wide open receiver. He’s got games where he plays well all game, then games where he struggles. Jones does have potential, I just don’t know how much. I see him more as a 2nd round guy.

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Thorson has an NFL arm; he can sling it down the field, shows pretty good zip and seems to be comfortable working through progressions. I like his eyes and the ability to keep them downfield under pressure and seems to be a strong leader for the Northwestern offense. He’s got accuracy issues though and inconsistencies that worry me. He’s inconsistent throwing on the run and his overall accuracy needs to improve. Athletically, he’s capable of escaping pressure but he’s not going to kill you with his legs and his overall speed/quickness leaves much to be desired. Thorson has potential, a strong arm and seems to have a high football IQ but he needs to improve in some important areas to become a successful QB in the NFL.

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Stidham is a guy who I haven’t watched as much on compared to the other guys on this list; I just wanted to be honest with you guys. From what I have seen, he’s got good arm strength, I think he’s fairly accurate and consistent, decent mobility, I like his decision making skills, and throws with good anticipation. I think he does panic under pressure, and he hasn’t won me over fully yet. Right now, I like Stidham, and would be comfortable taking a chance on him somewhere around the middle rounds of this draft.