Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with first-degree misdemeanor - Pats Pulpit
A developing story.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Not blocking elite defenders: A bold strategy that works sometimes - Gang Green Nation
The NFL has dominant defenders who can wreck a game. At the risk of sounding obvious, these guys are difficult to block. You will have a tough time trying to push them down the field.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
The Buffalo Bills are looking for someone to be their mascot, Billy Buffalo - Buffalo Rumblings
Someone new will be behind the mask, and it could be you!
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens must foster consistency and continuity for Lamar Jackson to succeed - Baltimore Beatdown
With the release of Michael Crabtree, the Ravens continue a troubling trend. For several offseasons, the wide receiver room has been painted in a new shade of patchwork free agent signings and...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
No need to gloat because the Steelers aren't making headlines for once - Behind the Steel Curtain
It’s nice that Robert Kraft’s recent arrest got the Steelers and their perceived circus act out of the news for a little while. However, it would be nicer to simply not feel relief just because the Steelers aren’t in the news.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Reactions to the Bengals’ most recent staff moves and awarded compensatory picks - Cincy Jungle
Lou Anarumo is now the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator and the team is trying to finalize the rest of the staff as the league heads to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns Film Room: Steve Wilks’ Pattern Matching Zones - Dawgs By Nature
Previously, I highlighted Nick Saban’s Rip/Liz adjustment to Cover 3 vs 2x2 formations. Saban invented this adjustment during his time as the Browns’ defensive coordinator (1994-1995), and helped...
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Watch Each One Of The 65 Sacks Houston Allowed In 2018 - Battle Red Blog
Let’s ruin your day.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Marcus Mariota was the seventh most accurate downfield passer of 2018 - Music City Miracles
Like the season before, Mariota’s downfield accuracy was fantastic.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars targeting Nick Foles would be a mistake - Big Cat Country
The overwhelming offseason story so far for the Jacksonville Jaguars is what they’re going to do at the quarterback position and why they’re the most likely landing spot for could-be-free-agent...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts should pursue Michael Crabtree - Stampede Blue
A big, physical receiver is atop of the Colts needs this offseason, so they should pursue the recently released Crabtree
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Playing the blame game for Denver Bronco sacks 2018 - Part 3 - Mile High Report
The final installment of who was to blame the sacks the Denver Broncos allowed on offense in 2018.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Three reasons why the Chargers avoid defensive tackles in round 1 of the NFL Draft - Bolts From The Blue
Sorry Chargers fans, L.A. will not be drafting a defensive tackle in round 1 and Louis Gorini explains why
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Report: Raiders back to Oakland for 2019 a done deal - Silver And Black Pride
What always seemed inevitable has finally happened — the Raiders will be playing football in Oakland next season. After reports last week had the Raiders and the Oakland Coliseum Authority closing...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Why medical exams are the most important part of the NFL Combine - Arrowhead Pride
What happens away from the cameras and behind the scenes holds more weight when it comes to the final evaluation of a player.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
“Very tough” for Giants to pass on QB again in Round 1 — Daniel Jeremiah - Big Blue View
NFL Network analyst weighs in on the Giants’ biggest decison
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Is Le’Veon Bell trying to tell us he wants to sign with the Eagles? - Bleeding Green Nation
*eyeball emojis*
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Cowboys would be smart to avoid these three mistakes in this year’s NFL Draft - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys have made good use of their draft picks in recent years. If they want to keep it going, then they’ll need to avoid making these three mistakes in the upcoming NFL draft.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Should the Redskins Consider Trading Back or Out of the First Round This Year? - Hogs Haven
by @Tiller56
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Draft sets up for Packers to restock at key positions - Acme Packing Company
Even without knowing who Brian Gutekunst adds in free agency, the composition of this draft class suits the Packers roster perfectly.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFL considering another idiotic, unnecessary rule change - Pride Of Detroit
Just when the NFL was starting to shed itself of the "No Fun League" nickname...
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2019 Bears offseason outlook: Ranking each position based off of need before free agency - Windy City Gridiron
Which positions will the Bears focus on the most this offseason? Here’s an in-depth look at how they stand at each position, as well as some free agent targets and draft prospects.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Mike Shanahan thinks the Vikings got the right quarterback - Daily Norseman
And he’s probably right, you know
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Teddy Bridgewater and the Sunk Cost Fallacy - Canal Street Chronicles
Should the 3rd Round Pick traded to the Jets factor into the Saints’ decision on Bridgewater?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Name the Falcons draft pick who never became the star you thought they’d be - The Falcoholic
Like every franchise, the Falcons have a history littered with what-might-have-beens.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL roster news: Carolina Panthers release CB Captain Munnerlyn - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers’ nickel cornerback was told he will be released this afternoon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Lavonte David potentially being a cap casualty is a jaw-dropping theory - Bucs Nation
Could Lavonte David getting cut to clear cap even be a thought by this staff?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
George Kittle, Marquise Goodwin suggest a QB for football version of Space Jam - Niners Nation
After more than two decades of waiting, we now know when Space Jam 2 will hit theaters. The movie will release on July 16, 2021, will star LeBron James, and will be produced by Ryan Coogler. It...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Golden at the Core - Revenge of the Birds
Back in the 2015 NFL Draft the Cardinals nearly missed out on drafting Missouri EDGE dynamo Markus Golden. But, thanks to the Lions taking Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah, the Cardinals shifted gears...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks 2019 free agency: Which kickers will be available? - Field Gulls
There are five players who would be more appealing options for the Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Report: LA Rams LT Andrew Whitworth to return in 2019 - Turf Show Times
With the uncertainty at the LG position with Rodger Saffold slated to hit free agency, having Andrew Whitworth return would be quite the relief for the Rams.