Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with first-degree misdemeanor - Pats Pulpit

A developing story.





Not blocking elite defenders: A bold strategy that works sometimes - Gang Green Nation

The NFL has dominant defenders who can wreck a game. At the risk of sounding obvious, these guys are difficult to block. You will have a tough time trying to push them down the field.





The Buffalo Bills are looking for someone to be their mascot, Billy Buffalo - Buffalo Rumblings

Someone new will be behind the mask, and it could be you!

AFC NORTH:

Ravens must foster consistency and continuity for Lamar Jackson to succeed - Baltimore Beatdown

With the release of Michael Crabtree, the Ravens continue a troubling trend. For several offseasons, the wide receiver room has been painted in a new shade of patchwork free agent signings and...





No need to gloat because the Steelers aren't making headlines for once - Behind the Steel Curtain

It’s nice that Robert Kraft’s recent arrest got the Steelers and their perceived circus act out of the news for a little while. However, it would be nicer to simply not feel relief just because the Steelers aren’t in the news.





Reactions to the Bengals’ most recent staff moves and awarded compensatory picks - Cincy Jungle

Lou Anarumo is now the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator and the team is trying to finalize the rest of the staff as the league heads to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.





Browns Film Room: Steve Wilks’ Pattern Matching Zones - Dawgs By Nature

Previously, I highlighted Nick Saban’s Rip/Liz adjustment to Cover 3 vs 2x2 formations. Saban invented this adjustment during his time as the Browns’ defensive coordinator (1994-1995), and helped...

AFC SOUTH:

Watch Each One Of The 65 Sacks Houston Allowed In 2018 - Battle Red Blog

Let’s ruin your day.





Marcus Mariota was the seventh most accurate downfield passer of 2018 - Music City Miracles

Like the season before, Mariota’s downfield accuracy was fantastic.





Jaguars targeting Nick Foles would be a mistake - Big Cat Country

The overwhelming offseason story so far for the Jacksonville Jaguars is what they’re going to do at the quarterback position and why they’re the most likely landing spot for could-be-free-agent...





Colts should pursue Michael Crabtree - Stampede Blue

A big, physical receiver is atop of the Colts needs this offseason, so they should pursue the recently released Crabtree

AFC WEST:

Playing the blame game for Denver Bronco sacks 2018 - Part 3 - Mile High Report

The final installment of who was to blame the sacks the Denver Broncos allowed on offense in 2018.





Three reasons why the Chargers avoid defensive tackles in round 1 of the NFL Draft - Bolts From The Blue

Sorry Chargers fans, L.A. will not be drafting a defensive tackle in round 1 and Louis Gorini explains why





Report: Raiders back to Oakland for 2019 a done deal - Silver And Black Pride

What always seemed inevitable has finally happened — the Raiders will be playing football in Oakland next season. After reports last week had the Raiders and the Oakland Coliseum Authority closing...





Why medical exams are the most important part of the NFL Combine - Arrowhead Pride

What happens away from the cameras and behind the scenes holds more weight when it comes to the final evaluation of a player.

NFC EAST:

“Very tough” for Giants to pass on QB again in Round 1 — Daniel Jeremiah - Big Blue View

NFL Network analyst weighs in on the Giants’ biggest decison





Is Le’Veon Bell trying to tell us he wants to sign with the Eagles? - Bleeding Green Nation

*eyeball emojis*





The Cowboys would be smart to avoid these three mistakes in this year’s NFL Draft - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have made good use of their draft picks in recent years. If they want to keep it going, then they’ll need to avoid making these three mistakes in the upcoming NFL draft.





Should the Redskins Consider Trading Back or Out of the First Round This Year? - Hogs Haven

by @Tiller56

NFC NORTH:

Draft sets up for Packers to restock at key positions - Acme Packing Company

Even without knowing who Brian Gutekunst adds in free agency, the composition of this draft class suits the Packers roster perfectly.





NFL considering another idiotic, unnecessary rule change - Pride Of Detroit

Just when the NFL was starting to shed itself of the "No Fun League" nickname...





2019 Bears offseason outlook: Ranking each position based off of need before free agency - Windy City Gridiron

Which positions will the Bears focus on the most this offseason? Here’s an in-depth look at how they stand at each position, as well as some free agent targets and draft prospects.





Mike Shanahan thinks the Vikings got the right quarterback - Daily Norseman

And he’s probably right, you know

NFC SOUTH:

Teddy Bridgewater and the Sunk Cost Fallacy - Canal Street Chronicles

Should the 3rd Round Pick traded to the Jets factor into the Saints’ decision on Bridgewater?





Name the Falcons draft pick who never became the star you thought they’d be - The Falcoholic

Like every franchise, the Falcons have a history littered with what-might-have-beens.





NFL roster news: Carolina Panthers release CB Captain Munnerlyn - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers’ nickel cornerback was told he will be released this afternoon.





Lavonte David potentially being a cap casualty is a jaw-dropping theory - Bucs Nation

Could Lavonte David getting cut to clear cap even be a thought by this staff?

NFC WEST:

George Kittle, Marquise Goodwin suggest a QB for football version of Space Jam - Niners Nation

After more than two decades of waiting, we now know when Space Jam 2 will hit theaters. The movie will release on July 16, 2021, will star LeBron James, and will be produced by Ryan Coogler. It...





Golden at the Core - Revenge of the Birds

Back in the 2015 NFL Draft the Cardinals nearly missed out on drafting Missouri EDGE dynamo Markus Golden. But, thanks to the Lions taking Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah, the Cardinals shifted gears...





Seahawks 2019 free agency: Which kickers will be available? - Field Gulls

There are five players who would be more appealing options for the Seahawks





Report: LA Rams LT Andrew Whitworth to return in 2019 - Turf Show Times

With the uncertainty at the LG position with Rodger Saffold slated to hit free agency, having Andrew Whitworth return would be quite the relief for the Rams.