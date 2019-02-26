Dolphins plan to move on from Robert Quinn and Andre Branch this offseason

It’s time!

Thanks to the AAF, the time between the Super Bowl and the offseason dould be much worse. In fact, it seems like just yesterday the Miami Dolphins announced Brian Flores as the team’s 13th head coach.

But now it is time for Chris Grier, Marvin Allen, and Reggie McKenzie to figure out a way to build this team for long-term success. Something, that many have failed to do since the prestigious Don Shula days.

There will be many roster moves in the coming days, but two players that appear to be on the outside looking in, are veteran defensive ends Robert Quinn and Andre Branch.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins “assuredly” will move on from defensive end Andre Branch and Robert Quinn this offseason.

Quinn, 28, was traded to the Dolphins last offseason in exchange for a 4th-round pick. However, with one year remains on his contract, it appears unlikely he will return to the team in 2019

Branch, 30, has been a disappointment since signing his 3 year, $24-million contract in 2017. (Thanks, Mike T!)

Releasing both players would free up $13-million towards the team’s 2019 salary cap.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments section below!