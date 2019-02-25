Latest Dolphins’ News and Tidbits

Another uneventful week as far as Dolphins’ news related. How are all you fans holding up during this slower time? Let’s look at the positives and just remember that with each passing week, we’re that much closer to the start of the 2019 NFL season. What’s another thing to be positive about? Our team was not the talk of the day last Friday (and all weekend) unlike Robert Kraft of the Patriots, and we all know what was going with that.

Last week was a rough one for me with work, fighting a cold, and issues with my car but Friday’s news made me smile a bit. As Dolphins’ fans we are used to hearing about some kind of bad press when it comes to our team. You know like the bullygate, Timmons going awol, one of our coaches snorting coke in a video (at work) that went viral etc. Friday was the first time I turned on ESPN since January and it wasn’t for positive Patriots related news. All that being said, I’m okay with our team having a slower off-season and not being the headline as far as news relating to our team.

Like I just said, it’s not an exciting week as far as our team is concerned. If you look on Twitter/IG it’s mostly filled with players enjoying their off-season break, teams releasing players, and football writers/analysts releasing their newest mock drafts. I scrolled through and here is the latest news/tidbits I could find for you all.

Latest News/Tidbits/ICYMI

Congratulations to Ju’Wuan James on his marriage. He posted a picture over the weekend and it’s not shareable directly but here is a link on Twitter.

Had a blast celebrating these two! Congrats to @JawuanJames70 & @RaineyGaffin ! Wishing you many many years of making each other smile like this!

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Click image to see all the… https://t.co/CxDgIX1HwX — Erica Melissa (@ericamelissa_) February 25, 2019

I met his new wife last season when the Dolphins were playing the Falcons during pre-season here in Atlanta. She was very sweet! I wish you both nothing but the best!

Happy birthday to Safety Reshad Jones!

The Combine starts tomorrow and runs through March 4th. Below is a link to the full schedule. I’m going to try to follow along on Twitter and see how it goes.

Everything you need to know about this week’s Scouting Combine https://t.co/XErsvB6X1b — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 25, 2019

Anyone else following along? I know some people are curious about Kyler Murray. He is still listed as a first pick for the Dolphins on many mock drafts. I saw this earlier today on GMFB.

Good discussion on @gmfb ... Lamar Jackson decided NOT to run the 40 a year ago at the Combine. Could Kyler Murray decline height/weight measurement this year? Yes. Should he? — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 25, 2019

Do you think Murray will decline? It wouldn’t look too good if he does, because would it mean he has something to hide as far as his height/weight is concerned?

Florida finally has a winning football team again. It may be the Orlando Apollos, but we’ll take it. Right?

Post Week 3 @TheAAF power rankings:



1. Orlando Apollos

2. Birmingham Iron

3. Arizona Hotshots

4. San Diego Fleet

5. Salt Lake City Stallions

6. San Antonio Commanders

7. Memphis Express

8. Atlanta Legends. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 25, 2019

They are 3-0 so far. Much better than the local team here in Atlanta (where I live). I’m going to try and catch a game one weekend and see what all the hype is about.

Also, because it’s a dog and it’s kinda cool, check out this all time record during the half-time of the Apollos’ game.

This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night. The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/bLwCbFEzbG — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) February 24, 2019

I saw a few people mention trading Kenyan Drake for a potential draft pick. I’m sorry, but what is going on here? Did Drake have a bad year? Have the Dolphins shown that they aren’t interested in keeping him? Have people lost their minds? You don’t witness the Miami Miracle and then suggest trading one of our most talented young players away for a draft pick (a pick that very well may turn out to be nothing). He has so much more to offer, especially with a new coaching staff. Looks like others may agree with me.

I know the saying “ HBs are a dime a dozen” but we could argue kenyan drake’s best football is yet to come. I’d rather see what he can do in an offense that can highlight some of his skills more. he had 9 TDs in 2018 and was underused.he’s more valuable than a mid-round pick IMO https://t.co/3SVWXiQb1v — josh houtz (@houtz) February 25, 2019

I hope this nonsense talk quickly leaves my news feed as quick as it showed up today.

Besides Kyler Murray, some people believe the Dolphins should go with Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell. Here is more information on him.

Smart football people think this Clemson defender is a perfect fit for Dolphins at 13 https://t.co/OtNp5FuLjC — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 25, 2019

Non-Dolphins related: where do you think Antonio Brown will end up?

And with the Steelers announcing they will not use any tag on Le’Veon Bell, his time in Pittsburgh officially is over. He is free to go, and he will.



Bell is gone and Antonio Brown, too. Interesting off-season and regular season ahead for the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2019

If you search his name there are so many potential teams like the Packers, Giants, Saints or really any NFC team apparently (who they are looking to trade with). I saw someone suggest the Dolphins but I’m good on passing that one up. I think our team wants to focus on the talent we have and bringing in more from the next couple of drafts.

The Week Ahead

My piece this week is quite short, but that’s going to happen from time to time during a slow off-season (fan wise). We have the Combine at least, and it will be filling up your Twitter feed over the next week. Are you planning on following along? We’re just about two months away until the NFL Draft. I’m curious if anyone is planning on attending this year in Nashville? I’m only 3.5 hours away and may try to go up there for the weekend if work allows it. I do love that city.

Hope you all have a great week and see you next week with all the Combine news/updates!

FinsUp!