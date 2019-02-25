2019 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: Arrivals, workouts, TV coverage, more

We have reached that magic time on the calendar when hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called at the NFL Draft descend on Indianapolis and perform a bunch of drills in their underwear. Yes, this is NFL Scouting Combine week. The first group of prospects will report to Indianapolis on Tuesday and the Combine will continue through Monday.

We have everything you need to know about this year’s Scouting Combine below, including the schedule for each day, and the Miami Dolphins media availability period.

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Tuesday, February 26

Groups 1, 2, 3 (special teams, offensive linemen, and running backs) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews.

Wednesday, February 27

Groups 1, 2, 3 (ST, OL, RB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Groups 4, 5, 6 (quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Brian Flores, Dolphins head coach - Media availability (9:00am ET, Podium 3)

Thursday, February 28

Groups 1, 2, 3 (ST, OL, RB) - Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, team interviews

Groups 4, 5, 6 (QB, WR, TE) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Groups 7, 8, 9 (defensive line, linebackers) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Friday, March 1

Groups 1, 2, 3 (ST, OL, RB) - On-field workout, departure

Groups 4, 5, 6 (QB, WR, TE) - Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, team interviews

Groups 7, 8, 9 (DL, LB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Groups 10, 11 (defensive backs) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Saturday, March 2

Groups 4, 5, 6 (QB, WR, TE) - On-field workout, departure

Groups 7, 8, 9 (DL, LB) - Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, team interviews

Groups 10, 11 (DB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Sunday, March 3

Groups 7, 8, 9 (DL, LB) - On-field workout, departure

Groups 10, 11 (DB) - Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media, bench press, team interviews

Monday, March 4

Groups 10, 11 (DB) - On-field workout, departure

Workouts

40-yard dash

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Position-specific drills

Television coverage

NFL Network will air live coverage of the on-field workouts March 1-4, beginning at 9am ET on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, and at 10am ET on Sunday. ABC will also air coverage from 1-3pm ET on Saturday, covering the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Online Streaming

The NFL app and NFL.com/Watch will stream the coverage, provided you are subscribed to a television provider that includes NFL Network.

NFL.com will air a one-hour re-cap show, Combine Today, each day of the Combine, streaming at 4pm ET on Friday and Sunday, 5pm ET on Saturday, and 2pm ET on Monday.

Rich Eisen’s 40-yard dash for NFL PLAY 60/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen will continue his 15th annual 40-yard dash concluding NFL Network’s coverage of the Combine. Eisen runs the 40 in a suit and with cleats, with money being raised for NFL PLAY 60/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the “Run Rich Run” campaign. The NFL is donating $50,000 for the campaign, while Courtyard by Marriott is also donating to the campaign. Fans can find out more, upload their own videos of running the 40, and donate at NFL.com/RunRichRun. Videos can also be submitted on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram using #RunRichRun and #StJude.