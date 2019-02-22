NFL 2019 Compensatory Draft Picks announced

The NFL has announced the compensatory draft picks to be awarded for the 2019 NFL Draft. These picks are awarded by an NFL algorithm that factors in free agents lost during the previous year’s free agency period, free agents signed, and the contract values involved. Not every team is awarded a pick, and the NFL only awards 32 picks each year.
This year, the Washington Redskins were awarded the top pick, which is slotted as the 33rd pick in the third round of the Draft. The Arizona Cardinals, Washington, and the New England Patriots were each awarded four picks, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were each awarded three picks. The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles each received two picks, and the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers were all awarded one pick each.
The Draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee. The picks will occur in the following rounds and order:
Round 3
33 (96 overall) - Washington
34 (97) - New England
35 (98) - Los Angeles Rams
36 (99) - Los Angeles Rams
37 (100) - Carolina
38 (101) - New England
39 (102) - Baltimore
Round 4
33 (135) - Indianapolis
34 (136) - Dallas
35 (137) - Atlanta
36 (138) - Philadelphia
Round 5
33 (171) - New York Giants
34 (172) - Atlanta
35 (173) - Washington
Round 6
33 (205) - New England
34 (206) - Washington
35 (207) - Arizona
36 (208) - Philadelphia
37 (209) - Minnesota
38 (210) - Cincinnati
39 (211) - Cincinnati
40 (212) - San Francisco
41 (213) - Cincinnati
42 (214) - Kansas City
Round 7
33 (247) - Minnesota
34 (248) - Arizona
35 (249) - Arizona
36 (250) - Minnesota
37 (251) - Los Angeles Rams
38 (252) - New England
39 (253) - Washington
40 (254) - Arizona
