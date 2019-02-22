NFL 2019 Compensatory Draft Picks announced

The NFL has announced the compensatory draft picks to be awarded for the 2019 NFL Draft. These picks are awarded by an NFL algorithm that factors in free agents lost during the previous year’s free agency period, free agents signed, and the contract values involved. Not every team is awarded a pick, and the NFL only awards 32 picks each year.

This year, the Washington Redskins were awarded the top pick, which is slotted as the 33rd pick in the third round of the Draft. The Arizona Cardinals, Washington, and the New England Patriots were each awarded four picks, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were each awarded three picks. The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles each received two picks, and the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers were all awarded one pick each.

The Draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee. The picks will occur in the following rounds and order:

Round 3

33 (96 overall) - Washington

34 (97) - New England

35 (98) - Los Angeles Rams

36 (99) - Los Angeles Rams

37 (100) - Carolina

38 (101) - New England

39 (102) - Baltimore

Round 4

33 (135) - Indianapolis

34 (136) - Dallas

35 (137) - Atlanta

36 (138) - Philadelphia

Round 5

33 (171) - New York Giants

34 (172) - Atlanta

35 (173) - Washington

Round 6

33 (205) - New England

34 (206) - Washington

35 (207) - Arizona

36 (208) - Philadelphia

37 (209) - Minnesota

38 (210) - Cincinnati

39 (211) - Cincinnati

40 (212) - San Francisco

41 (213) - Cincinnati

42 (214) - Kansas City

Round 7

33 (247) - Minnesota

34 (248) - Arizona

35 (249) - Arizona

36 (250) - Minnesota

37 (251) - Los Angeles Rams

38 (252) - New England

39 (253) - Washington

40 (254) - Arizona