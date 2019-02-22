Dolphins have the best odds to land Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray

The 2019 NFL Draft is quickly approaching.

And as we inch closer and closer to the big day, rumors and other information begin to surface. Most, if not all of this information, is just smoke and mirrors. But every now and then where there is smoke, there is fire.

No one knows what the Miami Dolphins will do in April’s draft. But one thing we can confidently say, is that they desperately need a quarterback. And if you are one that enjoys reading the infinite number of mock drafts, you will know Kyler Murray to Miami at 13 is all the rave.

Mock drafts don’t have much credibility but when oddsmakers begin to change the numbers, it’s time to start taking notice.

Earlier this month, BetOnline.ag made the Dolphins 3-2 favorites to land the electrifying quarterback. And now, the fine folks over at OddsShark have joined the party. Miami’s current odds to land Kyler Murray is at +150.

According to the article...

Kyler Murray has officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, and sportsbooks are already gearing up to project which team will land the dual-sport phenom. BetOnline has released odds on where he’ll land in the draft, with the Miami Dolphins leading the way at +150. The Arizona Cardinals (+500), New York Giants (+500), Jacksonville Jaguars (+600) and Oakland Raiders (+600) are the next likeliest squads to draft Murray at the shop.

How do you feel about the likelihood of Kyler Murray in Miami?

Let us know in the comments section below!