Retain, Tag, or Walk? - Leonte Carroo

The franchise tag period is open, moving us one small step closer to the start of the NFL’s 2019 league year, including the start of free agency. While the primary focus over the next couple of weeks will be on the draft prospects as the NFL Scouting Combine get closer, free agency really is not that far off.

We continue our series of articles here on The Phinsider taking a look at the Miami Dolphins’ upcoming free agents, and giving you chance to vote on whether each player should be re-signed, franchise tagged, or allowed to leave in free agency. Today we look at wide receiver Leonte Carroo.

Fact Check

Position: WR

Age: 25

Experience: Entering 4th season

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 215 lbs

College: Rutgers

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $630,000 ($370,588 cap number)

2018 Review

Carroo’s 2018 season was a copy of his rookie year in 2016 and his second season in 2017 - disappointing. For whatever reason, Carroo, for whom Miami traded up to select in the 2016 NFL Draft, just has not had success when he does see playing time. His first two years, he appeared in 14 games each season, tallying a total of 10 receptions for 98 yards with one touchdown. Last year, Carroo started the season on the practice squad, then moved up to the active roster in October when injuries started to mount. He appeared in nine games, recording two receptions for 94 yards with a touchdown.

2019 Outlook

Carroo’s outlook for next year probably is not very good, especially in Miami. Assuming the Dolphins keep all of the receivers currently on the roster in 2019, they already have Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, Brice Butler, and Isaiah Ford. Even if they release Parker - most likely - and Amendola - possibly - the team could be set with Stills, Wilson, Grant, Butler, and Ford, plus maybe add a receiver if they like one in the Draft. That squeezes out Carroo.

Verdict

Despite being a cheap option, I do not think the new coaching staff takes on the last staff’s project receiver. Maybe he is a camp body and a practice squad player, given he is a restricted free agent, but I think he makes sense to allow to walk away so he can find a fresh start somewhere.

My vote: Walk

I did not include the tag option for Carroo.