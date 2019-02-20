2019 NFL Draft: Houtz’s top-5 prospects at each position pre-combine

In a little over one week, NFL prospects (and Sutton) will gather in Indianapolis to showcase their skills before all 32-NFL teams. This is considered the Super Bowl for NFL scouts and fans of the draft as well.
Here, teams get to see how each player stacks up with the competition. Players’ stock will continue to rise but unfortunately for some, they will fall. But for many, however, this is their opportunity to show NFL teams they belong.
I am NOT an expert. In fact, I am nothing more than a guy who loves football. I have watched about as much film as you’d expect from a father (expecting baby #2) and a guy that works 60+ hour work weeks.
With the draft a little more than two months away, I decided to put together my top-5 prospects at each position. This isn’t perfect, and will probably change a few times between now and the draft.
Here are Houtz’s way too early top-5 players at each position in the 2019 NFL Draft.
QUARTERBACKS
- Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
- Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
- Drew Lock, Missouri
- Daniel Jones, Duke
- Will Grier , West Virgina
RUNNING BACKS
- Josh Jacobs, Alabama
- David Montgomery, Iowa State
- Devin Singletary , Florida Antlantic
- Damien Harris, Alabama
- Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
- N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
- D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
- A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
- Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TIGHT ENDS
- T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
- Noah Fant, Iowa
- Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
- Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
- Kaden Smith, Stanford
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
- Jawaan Taylor, Florida
- Jonah Williams, Alabama
- Cody Ford, Oklahoma
- Andre Dillard, Washington State
- Greg LIttle, Ole Miss
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
- Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
- Garrett Bradbury, N.C State
- Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi, State
- Connor McGovern, Penn State
- Dalton Risner, Kansas State
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
- Quinnen Williams, Alabama
- Ed Oliver, Houston, Houston
- Jeffrey Simmons, Texas A&M
- Christian Wilkins, Clemson
- Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
EDGE
- Nick Bosa, Ohio State
- Josh Allen, Kentuck
- Rashan Gary, Michigan
- Brian Burns, Florida State
- Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
- Jachai Polite, Florida
LINEBACKERS
- Devin White, LSU
- Devin Bush, Michigan
- Mack Wilson, Alabama
- Vosean Joseph, Florida
- Tre Lamar, Clemson
CORNERBACKS
- Greedy Williams, LSU
- Deandre Baker, Georgia
- Byron Murphy, Washington
- Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
- Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
SAFETIES
- Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
- Nasir Adderley, Delaware
- Deionte Thompson, Alabama
- Taylor Rapp, Washington
- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
What are your thoughts on my pre-combine rankings? Agree? Disagree?
Let us know in the comments section below.
