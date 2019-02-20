Dolphins hire former Navy, New England Patriots assistant Mike Judge

The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding the team from the ground up, and it’s clear the new-look Dolphins will have plenty of faces familiar to the team’s divisional foe in Foxborough.

On Tuesday, Miami hired former Navy assistant coach Mike Judge as a defensive quality control coach, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. Judge coached for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots from 2005-2006 as a quality control coach. There, he worked alongside the newly anointed head coach of the Dolphins, Brian Flores.

As NBCSports.com pointed out yesterday, the Dolphins have now hired eight former Patriots players or coaches to the team’s new staff. The list includes head coach Brian Flores, offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, tight ends coach George Godsey, quality control coach Tiquan Underwood, and now Judge.

That being said, it would be unfair to claim that the Dolphins are simply trying to recreate the success of the greatest dynasty in the history of professional football by simply hiring that team’s former employees. The fact of the matter is, when a new head coach is assembling his staff, he would be remiss to forgo hiring people he trusts and has worked with in the past. For Brian Flores, a member of the Patriots organization for the past 15 years, that means hiring people who have worked in New England. If that staff has been to a combined 19 Super Bows during their tenure, so be it. Let us not forget, the Dolphins have seen zero Super Bowl appearances since 1985.