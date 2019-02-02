The award for best play of the 2018 NFL season goes to...

As we all know, tomorrow is the Super Bowl. And like most years, the annoying New England Patriots will be playing in the biggest game of the season. But before the big game is played in front of the entire world, the NFL Honors are taking place.

A short time ago, the NFL award winners began to leak on social media.

As expected, Patrick Mahomes won offensive player of the year and Saquon Barkley won offensive rookie of the year. Matt Nagy won coach of the year, for his masterful job with the Chicago Bears. (Vic Fangio was also awarded the “assistant coach of the year” award)

The rest of the award winners will be announced in the next few hours.

But one other award winner was announced, and it should come to the surprise of NO ONE

Without further ado....

THE BRIDGESTONE CLUTCH PERFORMANCE PLAY OF THE YEAR GOES TO....

THE MIAMI MIRACLE

The @Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year...



The Miami Miracle! pic.twitter.com/CPrk775BrD — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019

The Miami Miracle will go down as one of the greatest plays in the history of the Miami Dolphins franchise. Hell, it will go down as one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Unfortunately, it didn’t help push the Dolphins into the post-season. But anytime the Dolphins can defeat the New England Patriots 34-33, it’s a good day.

Where were you when the Miami Miracle took place? Were you surprised that it was awarded the NFL Honor for play of the year?

Let us know in the comments section below.