Dolphins plan to introduce new head coach Brian Flores on Monday

The Brian Flores Era will officially begin

By Josh Houtz
When the ink dries early Monday morning, the Brian Flores Era in Miami will officially begin.

According to multiple sources, the Miami Dolphins plan to introduce Patriots’ defacto-defensive coordinator Brian Flores as the team’s next head coach.

Flores, 37, has spent 14 seasons with the New England Patriots, and has held just about every job you can imagine.

  • Scouting assistant
  • Pro scout
  • Special teams assistant
  • Assistant offense and defensive
  • Defensive assistant
  • Safeties coach
  • Linebackers coach and defensive playcaller

How will the Dolphins new power structure fair?

By all accounts, Chris Grier wanted Brian Flores from day 1. And with the help of assistant GM Marvin Allen, the three will do whatever it takes to turn the Dolphins into a winning franchise. Of course, their jobs depend on it.

In the meantime, Flores will continue to fill out his coaching staff. The rumored group of coaches have many Dolphins fans excited.

Time will tell how trying to replicate the New England Patriots will work, but the Dolphins are finally doing things the right way.

Even if that means their nickname is the Miami Patriots.

How excited are you that the Miami Dolphins will finally have a head coach? Are you excited for the Brian Flores here?

Let us know in the comments section below!

