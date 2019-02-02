Dolphins plan to introduce new head coach Brian Flores on Monday

When the ink dries early Monday morning, the Brian Flores Era in Miami will officially begin.

According to multiple sources, the Miami Dolphins plan to introduce Patriots’ defacto-defensive coordinator Brian Flores as the team’s next head coach.

Dolphins will fly Patriots’ LB coach Brian Flores to Miami on Monday to finalize his deal and introduce him as the next Dolphins’ head coach, as @ArmandoSalguero reported.



Rams’ QB coach Zac Taylor expected to be Cincinnati bound as well to be introduced as Bengals’ HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2019

Flores, 37, has spent 14 seasons with the New England Patriots, and has held just about every job you can imagine.

Scouting assistant

Pro scout

Special teams assistant

Assistant offense and defensive

Defensive assistant

Safeties coach

Linebackers coach and defensive playcaller

How will the Dolphins new power structure fair?

By all accounts, Chris Grier wanted Brian Flores from day 1. And with the help of assistant GM Marvin Allen, the three will do whatever it takes to turn the Dolphins into a winning franchise. Of course, their jobs depend on it.

In the meantime, Flores will continue to fill out his coaching staff. The rumored group of coaches have many Dolphins fans excited.

Time will tell how trying to replicate the New England Patriots will work, but the Dolphins are finally doing things the right way.

Even if that means their nickname is the Miami Patriots.

How excited are you that the Miami Dolphins will finally have a head coach? Are you excited for the Brian Flores here?

