Antonio Brown, Steelers appear to agree trade is needed

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wants a trade. He has not hidden that fact in recent social media posts. He may be looking for guaranteed money, but it mostly seems like he just wants to get out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers seem to have agreed that the two sides need to part ways, but they are going to make sure they do it on their terms.

Brown met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday, posting a picture after the meeting. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the meeting, which started just with Brown and Rooney eventually expanded to include Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, and Steelers Vice President of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan. The MMQB’s Albert Breer added Brown’s father, Eddie Brown, was also in the room for the entire meeting.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Both Schefter and Breer, along with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, reported that the Steelers and Brown have agreed a trade needs to happen. Rapoport added, however, that the Steelers did not clear Rosenhaus and Brown to seek the trade themselves. Instead, the Steelers are going to search for a trade that best protects the franchise. Once they find a deal they like, the will probably have to allow Brown to talk to the team so a new contract can be negotiated if Brown is looking to add guaranteed money to his contract.

Brown is currently signed through the 2021 season, with all of the guaranteed money in his contract having been paid with his signing bonus back in 2017. If the Steelers trade Brown this offseason, they will have a $22.12 million dead money charge hit their salary cap, while receiving $1.05 million in cap savings.

The Dolphins have been considered among the favorites to land Brown in a trade, according to some bookmakers.

