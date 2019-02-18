Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins starting new era

The Miami Dolphins head into 2019 looking to start a new era in South Florida, moving on from head coach Adam Gase and (likely) quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They have hired former New England Patriots linebacker coach/defensive play caller Brian Flores as their new head coach, with his staff being rounded out and the front office shaken up. The quarterback remains a question mark, however, as the Dolphins look toward free agency and the draft this year - or potentially wait until next year.

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., they are going to find their answer in April. Kiper posted his 2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 on Monday, updating his first-round projection from his mid-January first edition. He starts with what seems like a consensus pick at this point, the Arizona Cardinals using the first pick on Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. Kiper’s second pick has the San Francisco 49ers adding Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen.

Kiper’s top five picks are rounded out with the New York Jets selecting Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Oakland Raiders adding Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers using the fifth overall pick on Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat.

Jumping to the Dolphins with the 13th overall pick, you can keep Kiper firmly in the group of analysts who see Miami adding Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. He says of the selection:

We know Murray is now focused on football. What happens next? He’s going to be the most-talked-about prospect at the combine, and all eyes will be on his official measurements. It’s not so much his height, either. Whether he’s 5-10 or 5-9½ isn’t a big deal at this point. Will Murray weigh under 200 pounds, though? That would be unprecedented for a first-round quarterback. His agent said recently that he weighs 205, which would be a good sign. As for Miami, as I wrote in my first Mock Draft when I pegged Murray here, the Dolphins need to rebuild, and adding the Heisman Trophy winner is a perfect way to start it.

Are you getting on board the Murray bandwagon, or do you still have concerns about him? How would you react to the announcement of Murray when the Dolphins are on the clock?