Dolphins add former Raiders’ GM Reggie McKenzie to front office

The myth that the NFL has an off-season is false.

Each and every day NFL teams churn their roster, in hopes of finding the next diamond in the rough. But for some of these NFL teams, their is even more going on behind the scenes.

With new head coaches, come assistant coaches and other staff members. And just like with Brian Flores’ staff, when a new front office is assembled, new scouts and executives emerge.

Chris Grier already landed an impressive assistant GM in Marvin Allen.

He now found himself a rock-star senior personnel executive.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins are expected to hire ex-Raiders general manager, Reggie McKenzie.

Per league source: Reggie McKenzie will be joining the Dolphins as a senior personnel executive — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 16, 2019

McKenzie, 56, spent the last six seasons with the Oakland Raiders as general manager. Prior to his time in Oakland, McKenzie worked with the Green Bay Packers’ front office for 17 seasons.

McKenzie will be a key addition to Chris Grier’s staff, which includes former Buffalo Bills’ scout Marvin Allen. If all reports are true, he will be joining the Dolphins as a senior personnel executive, and will almost certainly be tasked with helping the team find their quarterback of the future.

Do you like the Dolphins signing of Reggie McKenzie? What do you think he will bring to the Dolphins, as they rebuild for the future?

Let us know in the comments section below.