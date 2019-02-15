Ricky Williams finishes second in Celebrity Big Brother

CBS just wrapped up the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, and while the reality game show would not usually grab the front page of The Phinsider, the progress of one player in the competition made it important to capture. Former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams competed throughout the 29-day season.

Williams showed his healer side throughout the season, working to help the other celebrities, who included Jonathan Bennett, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Natalie Eva Marie, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, and Kandi Burruss. Anthony Scaramucci entered the house but was a “fake” house guest and left the game after six days as part of a twist in the game. Tamar Braxton faced Williams in the finale.

Williams also showed his competitive side throughout the season, winning the competitions both athletic and mental challenges. He won the final “Head of Household” competition of the season, allowing him to choose the final two players to evict, essentially setting up the final two competitors. Williams chose to evict Lohan and Jones, keeping Braxton in the game with him. The evicted house guests then formed a jury to vote for the winner of the game, who received a $250,000 prize.

The final vote was 9-0 for Braxton. Williams, finishing in second place, received a $50,000 prize.