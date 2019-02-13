Joe Flacco trade: Broncos add Ravens quarterback

The Case Keenum experiment in Denver seems to have come to an abrupt end. After signing Keenum to a two-year contract during last year’s free agency period, the Denver Broncos have now agreed to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens that sends Joe Flacco out to the Mile High City.

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 13.

The Broncos’ contract with Keenum was a two-year deal worth $36 million, with $25 million fully guaranteed. Keenum started all 16 games for the Broncos last year, throwing for 2,890 yards with a 62.3 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He had an 81.2 passer rating, 29th in the league.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos will send the Ravens a “mid-round” draft pick in exchange for Flacco. The Ravens replaced Flacco with Lamar Jackson mid-way through the 2018 season. Flacco started nine games last season, throwing for 2,465 yards on a 61.2 percent completion rating with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had a 84.2 passer rating, 28th in the league, one spot ahead of Keenum.

Jackson, who appeared in all 16 games with seven starts last year, threw for 1,201 yards on a 58.2 percent completion rate with six touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 147 rushing attempts for 695 yards and five touchdowns. He had a 84.5 passer rating.

The Miami Dolphins will host the Ravens during the 2019 regular season. They are scheduled to next face the Broncos in Denver in 2020.

