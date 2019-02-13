Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

2019 NFL draft: Imagining a world where the Patriots pick Kyler Murray - Pats Pulpit

Bill Belichick probably doesn’t have any plans of targeting Kyler Murray in the upcoming draft. But, just for the sake of discussion, let’s imagine that he does.





Report: Hard Knocks wants the Jets, but the Jets don’t want to be on Hard Knocks - Gang Green Nation

Back in 2010 HBO’s training camp documentary Hard Knocks chronicled the Jets preparing for their season. It was perhaps the most compelling year of the HBO series. Manish Mehta reports that Hard...





Buffalo Bills sign guard/center Spencer Long to three-year deal before start of free agency, re-signed cornerback Lafayette Pitts - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills also re-signed reserve cornerback Lafayette Pitts

AFC NORTH:

Why the Ravens should avoid signing RB Le’Veon Bell - Baltimore Beatdown

Yesterday, Ian Rapoport joined Good Morning Football to discuss landing spots for upcoming free agent Le’Veon Bell. Kay Adams stated she’d want to see Bell join the Ravens and Rapoport said it made...





Report: Antonio Brown has officially requested a trade from Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

If his tweet earlier in the day left you in any doubt, a post from Adam Schefter of ESPN minutes later confirmed it - AB wants out of Pittsburgh





Florida Gators Football: Bengals want to interview DC Todd Grantham - Cincy Jungle

Grantham is one of the two college coordinators the Bengals reportedly have interest in.





Breaking: Browns sign RB Kareem Hunt - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland’s backfield is loaded.

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: Examining Some Suggested Houston Texans Roster Upgrades - Battle Red Blog

Let’s take a look at what some arm chair general managers think Brian Gaine should do this off season





Prioritizing Team Needs: Is Offense More Important Than Defense? - Music City Miracles

With needs at EDGE, WR, and iOL, which position should be the Titans’ top priority this offseason?





NFL Draft 2019: Kyler Murray committing to football helps the Jaguars - Big Cat Country

There are a lot of questions surrounding the 2019 NFL Draft quarterback class, many of which are about former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Outside of his size, there...





Alliance of American Football opening weekend review - Stampede Blue

The Alliance of American Football is upon us.

On opening weekend, the games averaged about a 3.0 Nielsen rating (meaning ~3 million people watched each game), which eclipsed the NBA Showdown...

AFC WEST:

Vic Fangio isn’t looking for Band-Aids to fix Denver Broncos woes - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos are not looking for Band-Aid fixes in 2019 as the goal is to be great in 2021 and beyond.





2019 Chargers Draft Profile: Notre Dame DT Jerry Tillery - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers could use a shot of length and athleticism along the interior.





Another Raiders assistant takes job elsewhere as RB coach Jemal Singleton hired by Bengals - Silver And Black Pride

Another Raiders assistant is out, this time for a lateral move. Running backs coach Jemal Singleton has taken the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced today.

Singleton...





Steve Spagnuolo is giving many Chiefs fans cause for optimism - Arrowhead Pride

His hiring is being hailed as one of the biggest of the offseason, and digging through his history, you can see why.

NFC EAST:

History tells us New York Giants won’t draft Kyler Murray - Big Blue View

Doing so would go against what the Giants have done for four decades





Former Eagles player Jon Dorenbos is still performing mind-blowing magic tricks - Bleeding Green Nation

Great to see he’s doing well in retirement.





Running away from success: The Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott conundrum - Blogging The Boys

Dallas has changed its offensive coordinator - but will it change what really matters?





Thoughts on the Alliance - Hogs Haven

Football in mid-February.

NFC NORTH:

Report confirms Cole Madison’s absence from Packers is due to college teammate’s death - Acme Packing Company

After plenty of speculation over the past several months, this is the first report that confirms the reason for Madison not reporting to training camp.





No, the Lions aren’t going to draft a quarterback with the 8th pick - Pride Of Detroit

Bob Quinn is throwing smoke bombs.





2019 NFL draft: 6 running backs the Bears should keep an eye on - Windy City Gridiron

What the Bears will do at the running back position this offseason is anyone’s guess at this point, but one can assume that drafting one is likely.





Terrell Davis: It’s time for Adrian Peterson ‘to come home’ - Daily Norseman

The Hall of Fame running back thinks the future Hall of Fame RB should return to Minnesota

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints 2018 season grades: Running back - Canal Street Chronicles

Will the Saints be able to keep their dynamic duo at running back together?





Who is Bob Sutton and why did the Falcons hire him as a game-management coach? - The Falcoholic

The hiring of Bob Sutton was met with a healthy mix of muted approval and loud outrage, like every good Falcons hire.

Sutton is not a slam dunk hire for the job he’s been given, but he’s a strong,...





Panthers free agency: Eric Reid signs three year, $22M contract - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers bring back their best safety from 2018.





What if Bruce Arians doesn’t fix the Buccaneers? - Bucs Nation

Can Bucco Bruce realistically turn this team around fast enough?

NFC WEST:

What would have happened if the 49ers drafted QB Tom Brady instead of now goat-farming Giovanni Carmazzi? - Niners Nation

What if the 49ers took the Michigan quarterback instead of QB Giovanni Carmazzi in the 2000 NFL Draft? Who turns into a goat former?





Arizona Cardinals futures outlook not the worst, but still near the bottom of SB Nation Future Power Rankings - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bad spot. After finishing as the worst team in the NFL in 2018, they fired their first year coach, and brought in a coach that many wondered why he was getting a...





How the 2018 Seahawks roster compared to the rest of the NFL - Field Gulls

Under Pete Carroll the Seattle Seahawks have long had a reputation for being willing to not just give a roster spot to an undrafted player, but to afford that player an equal opportunity to earn...





LA Rams DC Wade Philips’ son, Wes, to become Rams’ new tight ends coach - Turf Show Times

The Rams have brought on Grandpa Wade’s son to coach the tight ends for 2019.