Breaking?: Dolphins expected to move on from Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins are planning to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. You knew that already, right? The media has been talking about it since before the regular season ended. Twitter has been talking about it since before the regular season ended. It has been known since before the regular season ended.

But, tonight, it seems as if this is breaking news.

Absolutely nothing has changed. The Dolphins are looking to see if they can get a trade partner so they can received a draft pick in exchange for Tannehill. If that does not materialize, they will cut him. Either way, the Dolphins will not have Tannehill as their starting quarterback in 2019.

Again, this is something you already knew, right?

CBS Sports, Pro Football Talk, Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, etc have all, in the last couple of hours, posted articles and/or tweets indicating that the Dolphins are going to move on from Tannehill. It feels like this is coming as a surprise to them.

It seems all of those sites are basing this shocking development that everyone has already known on an article from Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero from Thursday. In the article, Salguero explains how the Dolphins will use the 2019 season to set them up to chase a quarterback in 2020. Included in that is this passage:

The Dolphins aren’t planning on letting Ryan Tannehill remain as the starter in 2019, either, by the way. After seven years with the club, the people who run the organization, including owner Stephen Ross, are agreed they are moving on from Tannehill.

Even Salguero writes, in the next paragraph, “That Tannehill part is not news. That was decided toward the end of last season...”

But, tonight, it is “breaking” news, and apparently people now realize something we all have known for a while:

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Ryan Tannehill this offseason.