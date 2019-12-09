Monday Night Football: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Monday Night Football features two NFC East teams. The 2 and 10 New York Giants will travel to the City Of Brotherly Shove this evening to take on the 5 and 7 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants enter this week following an 8 game losing streak including a 31 to 13 blow out last week at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles enter the week following their 37 to 31 loss last week to your Miami Dolphins but despite their sub .500 record they are still somehow in second place and still in contention to win their horrible division.

Monday Night Football: New York Giants (2-10) 4th NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) 2nd NFC East