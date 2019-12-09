Jason Sanders breaks single-game franchise record

There was plenty to be upset about when Sam Ficken’s field goal split the uprights and the Dolphins fell to their bitter rivals, 22-21. After all, the biggest factor in the game wasn’t Sam Darnold or the Jets defense. No, the game-defining play was a pass interference call late in the game, which league officials in New York decided to overturn. Right or wrong, no one wants to see a game end in that type of fashion. However, once the dust settled, one player deserved significant praise for his performance on Sunday.

Dolphins’ kicker Jason Sanders had not only his best game as a NFL player, but the best single-game for a kicker in Miami Dolphins’ history.

#dolphins kicker @jasonsanderss made 7/8 FGs today vs NYJ | 22, 25, 28 31, 53, 47, and 37 yards | his only miss was from 34 yards.



last week. sanders caught his first TD reception in what many are calling the play of the year



get this man to the pro bowl!#probowlvote #finsup pic.twitter.com/Xe6TCHZFsy — josh houtz (@houtz) December 8, 2019

That’s right, folks. One week after catching his first career touchdown reception in what many believe is the play of the year, Sanders had the most impressive performance ever for a Dolphins’ kicker.

Sanders, made 7 of 8 field goals from 22, 25,28,31,53,47, and 37 yards. His lone miss of the day came from 34 yards and ironically enough, would’ve forced the Jets to score a touchdown on their last possession. However, it’s worth noting that the miss had more to do with the hold than anything else. Nevertheless, it was a historic day for Miami’s place kicker and one he will never forget.

• K Jason Sanders kicked seven field goals today, breaking the single-game franchise record of six set by K Olindo Mare on Oct. 17, 1999 at New England. • He became the eighth player in NFL history to kick at least seven field goals in a game and the first since Oct. 14, 2018 when N.Y. Jets K Jason Myers had seven vs. Indianapolis. • Sanders also set another franchise record with eight field goal attempts and is one of just three kickers in NFL history to attempt eight field goals in a game. The last NFL kicker to attempt eight field goals in a game was Tennessee’s Rob Bironas on Oct. 21, 2007 at Houston.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins were unable to pull off the victory. But for Jason Sanders, this game will forever remain one of—if not the best—performances of his short NFL career.

Laces out, Sanders!