Dolphins at Jets halftime report: Score update, recap, immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are at halftime of their Week 14 contest. New York leads after a lackluster opening half.

Halftime Score

Dolphins 9 - Jets 16

Recap

The Jets started at their own 25-yard line after the opening kickoff, using Bilal Powell heavily on the first drive. In the first eight plays for New York, Powell carried four times, picking up 20 yards. Ty Montgomery added one carry for two yards, While Sam Darnold was one-for-three for eight yards, completing a pass to Ryan Griffin. Ultimately, the drive stalled after 35-yards gained, and the Jets punted from the Miami 40-yard line.

Miami came out throwing, despite starting at their own four-yard line. Ryan Fitzpatrick looked to Mike Gesicki on the first-down play, picking up six yards, then backed it up with a 17-yard pass to Allen Hurns. Patrick Laird then ran for two yards, followed by catching a Fitzpatrick pass for six yards. On what appeared to be a Myles Gaskin run for a seven-yard loss turned into a 15-yard penalty on the Jets for a facemask. After two incomplete passes, Fitzpatrick looked to Hurns for a 14-yard gain on 3rd-and-10. After Laird picked up four yards, Fitzpatrick looked to the rookie running back for an 11-yard pass. He then came back to DeVante Parker for a seven-yard completion before Laird ran for one yard. Fitzpatrick connected with Wilson for five yards before Laird lost two. After an incomplete pass from Fitzpatrick, the quarterback scrambled out of pressure to pick up five yards, but Miami had to settle for the field goal. Dolphins 3-0.

New York returned to running the ball with Powell picking up 11 yards on second down after a Darnold incomplete pass. Darnold threw a short pass to Jamison Crowder for three yards, which Powell followed with an eight-yard run, then a two-yard run. After two passes from Darnold, one to Powell for five yards and one to Robby Anderson for eight yards, the quarter ended. Darnold ran for four yards after the break, then connected with Daniel Brown, who turned a dump-off into a first down with a seven-yard run after the catch. On 1st-and-10 from the Miami 26-yard line, Darnold found Anderson running free across the middle of the field for a touchdown. The Jets missed the extra point after a bad snap. Jets 6-3.

Miami’s attempt at an answer ended quickly as Fitzpatrick’s first pass, thrown deep toward Hurns, was picked off by Nate Hairston.

The Jets, starting at the Miami 40, picked up four yards on an Anderson end-around, then two yards on a Montgomery run up the middle. Darnold then looked toward Demaryius Thomas, who turned a short pass into a 14-yard gain. Montgomery then picked up five yards, setting up 2nd-and-5 from the Miami 24. Two incomplete passes led to a field goal. Jets 9-3.

Miami started the drive with two runs from Laird, picking up six yards then losing three. Fitzpatrick turned to the success he had last week with a jump ball to Parker, who came down with the 21-yard gain but left the field with an injury. Laird picked up another yard before an incomplete pass with a Jets unnecessary roughness penalty giving Mimi a first down. Gaskin then picked up six yards, with Fitzpatrick then rolling out and connecting with Isaiah Ford on the sideline. Gaskin picked up two yards, then Fitzpatrick scrambled for four yards before an incomplete pass toward Gesicki in the end zone forced Miami into a field goal. Jets 9-6.

Darnold started the next drive for New York with an incomplete pass, followed by a one-yard loss on a Powell run, with Vince Biegel and Davon Godchaux blowing up the play for Miami. Darnold then looked deep down the sideline for Anderson, who picked up 39 ards and setup the Jets with a 1st-and-10 from the Miami 39. Powell then ran for six yards. Crowder gained 17 yards as the entire Dolphins defense all looked on with no one near the receiver as the pass was thrown, then Powell picked up another two yards to take the clock to the 2-minute warning. Darnold then looked to Thomas at the goal line, with a pass initially ruled incomplete but turned into a touchdown on replay. Jets 16-6.

Miami started with a pass from Fitzpatrick to Hurns for 16 yards. Then a pass intended for Ford looked to be intercepted, but a holding penalty on the Jets negated the pick-six. Fitzpatrick then scrambled for 20 yards, with Miami using their first timeout. After an incomplete pass, Fitzpatrick again scrambled, finishing the run with a lateral to Clive Walford and setting up Miami with 1st-and-10 from the 16-yard line after Miami’s second timeout. Fitzpatrick scrambled again, this time for six yards, using the third timeout after the play. Two incomplete passes targeting Gesicki in the endzone led to a Miami field goal with 19 seconds remaining in the half. Jets 16-9.

Immediate Reactions

The Jets are clearly looking to take the ball straight at the Dolphins defense, using Powell to bowl through the line of scrimmage. Early, Miami is struggling to stop him.

The Parker injury could be big for Miami the rest of today and throughout the rest of the season if he is found to have a concussion and it lingers. He has become such a huge part of the offense, and, with all of the other injuries, the Dolphins need him healthy.

This is a weird game. There are good and bad things happening, but it does not seem like there is anything to point to and say that is what is working or not working. The Dolphins are giving up too many rushing yards, that is clear, but it is not a horrible rush defense right now.

This game feels meh at this point. Hopefully the second half will be better.