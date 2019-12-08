Sunday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features two NFC West teams. The first place, 10 and 2 Seattle Seahawks have traveled south to take on the 3rd place, 7 and 5 Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are coming off a 37 to 39 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams are also coming off a win last week. The Rams blew out the Arizona Cardinals by a 34 to 7 score. This will also serve as the second match-up between these two teams. The Seahawks narrowly edged out the Rams in week 5 by a 30 to 29 score.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins.

Sunday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks (10-2) 1st NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (7-5) 3rd NFC West